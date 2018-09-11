Jennifer Garner knows how to glam up -- even in the ultimate throwback pic!

The actress celebrated the conclusion of New York Fashion Week 2018 in hilarious style on Tuesday, sharing a shot of herself in a totally glam "#colonialchic" ensemble to poke fun at the high-fashion events happening in NYC.

"Thanks, NYC, for another great Fashion Week!" Garner captioned the pic of her in an lacy, patterned green and pink frock and white lace bonnet. She tied the look together with a pale pink fan and flats. "My invitations must have been lost on the Pony Express, but I will be ready and available next year! #colonialchic #toosexyforthisbonnet #theresalwaysparis."

The 46-year-old actress loves to joke, but she's certainly been rocking some glam looks in NYC during the Fashion Week festivities. On Sept. 6, Garner stepped out showing some serious leg in a button-down LBD.

James Devaney/GC Images

And just one day earlier, the Camping star showed off her best Marilyn Monroe impression, rocking a flowing white gown for her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

See more on how the actress got in fighting shape for her new action film, Peppermint, in the video below.

