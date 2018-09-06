Jennifer Garner is turning heads!

There's no denying that the 46-year-old Peppermint actress has an amazing physique, which was very much evident when she stepped out in a stylish LDB while out promoting her latest film in New York City on Thursday.

The brunette beauty was a total knockout in a black blazer dress that featured two pockets and gold buttons down the side. Garner styled the chic look with black heels and gold bracelets. Her hair was tousled and parted to the side. For her makeup, the former Alias star opted for shimmering brown eyeshadow, light blush and a taupe lipstick.

Backgrid

Garner has been working hard in the gym, not only to get an amazing toned bod but to also get in shape for Peppermint. In the upcoming action revenge thriller, she fights her way through a drug cartel in search for justice. ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Garner about what the grueling role entailed.

"There was a lot of training, it was very physical," Garner explained. "I was in pretty good shape going into it, and I said to them, 'You know, I know how to train for this movie, I can get where I need to go and I know what I need to do,' and they said, 'OK.'"

Garner turned to a personal trainer, who had her take on a plethora of unique exercise techniques.

"We did a lot of dance, cardio, but we also, you know, did crazy weights and I did bands, and did trampoline, and did everything," Garner recalled. "I also boxed every day, and then I trained with the stunt team."

See more of how she got in shape in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Recalls Terrifying Mother-Daughter Kayaking Trip Gone Awry in Sweden

Jennifer Garner Says She’s ‘Terrified’ to Let Her Kids on Social Media

Jennifer Garner Reveals How She Got In Fighting Shape for ‘Peppermint’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery