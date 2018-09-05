When it comes to kayaking trips through unknown waters, Jennifer Garner has gone on enough to last her a lifetime -- which is to say she's done it once, alongside her 12-year-old daughter, and it went really badly.

Garner sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday and Fallon asked her about an Instagram pic the Peppermint star posted last month where she briefly recounted her exhausting adventure through Stockholm, Sweden.

The incident saw her and her 12-year-old daughter, Violet, getting lost, stuck, and eventually rescued by a handsome Swedish local -- and listening to Garner recount the tale to Fallon, it sounds like they certainly had a kayaking trip to remember.

It all started when Violet got a homework assignment requiring her to write up a report on a foreign country, and Violet choose Sweden.

"She got so into it and she loved it so much, and she was like, 'Mom, maybe I'm a socialist?'" laughed Garner -- who is also the mother of 9-year-old daughter Seraphina and 6-year-old son, Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"She was so cute! She was so into it that I was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna take you for four or five days to Sweden, just the two of us," the proud mom said.

When they got there, they saw people kayaking in Stockholm and thought it looked fun, so they decided to give it a go. At first, things went swimmingly.

Then they went on a loop that was supposed to take 10 minutes, but "an hour later, we were not back."

"And not only that, all of the sudden, there were huge bridges going over us, there were like big boats, and [the river] went from very small to quite wide. And then Violet said, 'Mom, there's a stop light in the water,'" Garner recalled. "And through that stop light, it's a loch to the ocean."

"And so then, we start feeling a current pulling us to the ocean!" Garner said, recalling how she tried to keep her calm in front of her daughter while wildly paddling in the opposite direction from the sea.

Garner said she suddenly remembered that she had a cell phone with her, so she called the people who operated the kayak tours and their advice was to simply turn around -- which wasn't exactly the most helpful tip.

Luckily, a tall, handsome local named Mattias was on hand to save the day.

"Suddenly, we saw this blond human, with the sun behind him like a halo, and he was coming to our rescue," Garner said. "He showed up and he led us back. And his name was Mattias!"

"I'll never forget Mattias," she added, fawningly. "He saved us. He did."

Garner previously recalled the adventure on Instagram a month ago, where she summarized her madcap mother-daughter outing brilliantly.

"On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup," Garner captioned a gorgeous photo of her and Violet, paddling a kayak in front of the setting sun.

Garner joined Fallon to promote her upcoming action revenge thriller Peppermint, in which she plays a woman whose family is killed by a drug cartel in a random drive-by and she dedicates her life to getting revenge and vigilante justice.

Recently, the actress spoke with ET about how she got back into fighting shape for the action-packed role. Check out the video below to hear more.

