Jennifer Garner is truly America's Sweetheart.

The 46-year-old actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and made sure to thank those near and dear to her heart. Before taking the podium, Garner's former co-stars and friends Judy Greer, Bryan Cranston and Steve Carell made heartwarming speeches about the incredible actress. There were definitely some extra special guests in the crowd, Garner's parents, as wellas her three kids, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel 6.

"All of you here are the most special people in the world to me," Garner expressed, before addressing her family. "Violet, Sera and Sam. Hi, buddy! And my parents and my sisters, my nieces and my nephews."

"For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you," she began before getting emotional. "And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement."

"Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard," she jokingly added.

Garner had recently opened up to Southern Living about what she hopes to be able to pass on to her children about country living.

“I want them to know that my mother was happy and free on the farm,” the native West Virginian said. “I want them to know that you don’t need things to keep you occupied. I think that the only real way to understand a concept like that is to live it, so I guess we’d better head to the farm more often!”

Up next for the mother of three is the action revenge thriller Peppermint, where the former Alias star racks up a serious body count as she blasts her way through a legion of bad guys. ET spoke with Garner and her longtime stunt double, Shauna Duggins, last week, while promoting the film, where they dished on the film's intense fight sequences and all the hard work that went into them.

The actress said that Duggins, who is one of her "closest friends," pushed her to get into the headspace she needed to throw a punch or shoot a gun with a fiery vengeance. As for Duggins, she's learned how to get into Garner's headspace when she needs to double for her.

