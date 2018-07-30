Jennifer Garner Shares Her Latest Relatable Mom Moment on Instagram

Jennifer Garner knows the day-to-day struggle of being a working mom is all too real!

The 46-year-old actress and mother of three took to Instagram to share her latest relatable mom moment on Monday, posting a pic of herself looking frazzled but fresh-faced, bringing a day's load of clutter in from her car.

"Every single time I get out of the car," lamented Garner -- who shares three kids, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel, with ex Ben Affleck -- in her caption, as the selfie showed her loaded down with books, notebooks, various beverages, a baseball cap and more. "How? Why? #notstaged #notaproblem #ivegotit #iknowyoufeelme."

The actress is busier than ever these days, preparing for the release of her new action flick Peppermint, as well as her return to television in HBO's Camping. The new series, from creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, also stars David Tennant, Juliette Lewis, Arturo Del Puerto, Ione Skye, Janicza Bravo and Brett Gelman.

Garner opened up about her return to TV at HBO's Television Critics Association press tour last week, explaining that her 12-year break from television -- she's returning to her first regular role since her small-screen breakout in Alias -- wasn't necessarily a conscious decision on her part.

“If people were offering me things on TV, they weren’t really making it to me. I was working in a certain way and the momentum was [going another direction]," she shared. "I’ve always said, and I assumed at some point, 'I look forward to going back to TV.'"

"I love the familial feel on set. I love getting a new script. There’s nothing more fun [than being] in the middle of the second episode and getting the script for the third," Garner continued. "That’s just a super fun feeling. I wasn’t being offered things that I was saying no to.”

It was those scripts, in fact, that brought the mother of three back to the small screen. “I was drawn to the writing, just flat-out. The writing was so much fun to say," Garner revealed. "There were things I got to say that I thought, No one gets to say this! ... I did crack myself up!"

See more about Garner's upcoming projects in the video below. Camping premieres Sunday, Oct. 14 on HBO.

