Jennifer Garner Perfects Low-Key Sunday Style to Church in Sweater and Skirt -- Get Her Look!
Jennifer Garner perfects Sunday style yet again!
The Camping star headed to church in Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a striped gray sweater and printed dark blue skirt, completed with brown ankle-strap sandals by Gianvito Rossi and a matching bag. The comfy-chic look was appropriate for service, but was still perfect for the middle of summer, thanks to her floaty above-knee mini and neutral-colored accessories.
The star has a knack for dressing stylishly for church as we were last obsessed with the turtleneck and knotted skirt ensemble she donned last month. Her down-to-earth style with feminine accents that always results as put-together is the weekend look we're constantly inspired to channel.
Shop her Sunday best ahead from our affordable picks.
H&M Wool-Blend Sweater
$35 $25
Old Navy Tie-Waist Crinkle-Gauze Mini Skirt $27
Dolce Vita Zarita Sandals $120
Cuyana Medium Carryall Tote $215
Watch our exclusive interview with the star.
