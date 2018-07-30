Jennifer Garner Perfects Low-Key Sunday Style to Church in Sweater and Skirt -- Get Her Look!

Jennifer Garner perfects Sunday style yet again!

The Camping star headed to church in Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a striped gray sweater and printed dark blue skirt, completed with brown ankle-strap sandals by Gianvito Rossi and a matching bag. The comfy-chic look was appropriate for service, but was still perfect for the middle of summer, thanks to her floaty above-knee mini and neutral-colored accessories.

The star has a knack for dressing stylishly for church as we were last obsessed with the turtleneck and knotted skirt ensemble she donned last month. Her down-to-earth style with feminine accents that always results as put-together is the weekend look we're constantly inspired to channel.

Jaxson/SplashNews.com

Shop her Sunday best ahead from our affordable picks.

H&M

H&M Wool-Blend Sweater $35 $25

Old Navy

Old Navy Tie-Waist Crinkle-Gauze Mini Skirt $27

Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Zarita Sandals $120

Cuyana

Cuyana Medium Carryall Tote $215

Watch our exclusive interview with the star.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Pulls Off Casual Royal Style in an Elegant Denim Dress -- Shop Her Look!

Katie Holmes Just Wore the Chicest Work Outfit That's Professional and Stylish -- Shop Her Look!

Kendall Jenner Wears 2 Super Cool Matching Sets in Paris -- Shop Her Exact Pieces!