Jennifer Garner Is a Control Freak in the Great Outdoors in Hilarious 'Camping' Trailer -- Watch!

Jennifer Garner's return to TV is almost here -- and it looks hilarious.

The 45-year-old actress plays a control freak planning her husband's (David Tennant) birthday "soiree" in the woods on Camping, marking her first series regular role in 12 years.

After debuting the first footage of the series to reporters at HBO's Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, the network released the show's teaser trailer on Thursday -- and Garner's character, Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, couldn't be more different from Alias' Sydney Bristow. Kathryn seemingly micromanages every aspect of their four-day vacation -- and the only butt-kicking she does is slapping her husband across the face.

"You know what? It may not be fun. It may not be any fun at all," she says to her husband's friends in the teaser. Juliette Lewis, Arturo Del Puerto, Ione Skye, Janicza Bravo and Brett Gelman also star on Camping, from creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Watch below.

Garner opened up about her return to TV at TCA on Wednesday, explaining that her 12-year break from television wasn't necessarily a conscious decision on her part.

“If people were offering me things on TV, they weren’t really making it to me. I was working in a certain way and the momentum was [going another direction]," she shared. "I’ve always said and I assumed at some point, 'I look forward to going back to TV.'"

"I love the familial feel on set. I love getting a new script. There’s nothing more fun in the middle of the second episode and getting the script for the third," Garner continued. "That’s just a super fun feeling. I wasn’t being offered things that I was saying no to.”

It was those scripts, in fact, that brought the mother of three back to the small screen. “I was drawn to the writing, just flat-out. The writing was so much fun to say," Garner revealed. "There were things I got to say that I thought, ‘No one gets to say this!’ ... I did crack myself up!"

Camping premieres Sunday, Oct. 14 on HBO.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Explains Why It Took 12 Years for Her to Return to TV After 'Alias' Ended

Jennifer Garner's HBO Comedy 'Camping' Gets a Premiere Date

Jennifer Garner Reveals What She Refuses to Do on Her Kids' Annual 'Yes Day'

Related Gallery