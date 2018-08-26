Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are moving forward with their divorce.

The former couple has settled their divorce case, and will file the settlement in court when Affleck completes his treatment in rehab, according to multiple reports. A judgement was filed on Aug. 9 to finalize the divorce, however, a judge has not signed off or officially approved the judgement, meaning the pair are still not yet officially divorced.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the two -- who didn't have a prenup -- have reached a property settlement and agreed to joint custody of their three kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

The news comes two weeks after ET learned that Garner and Affleck's divorce case was on the verge of being dismissed. The notice was the actress' third notice of case review from a judge, who requested that she take action immediately.

Garner and Affleck announced their separation in 2015, and filed for divorce last April. Despite their split, the former pair have remained on good terms as they continue to co-parent their kids. Garner was even photographed driving Affleck to an L.A. rehab facility on Wednesday. A source previously told ET that the actress is "relieved" that Affleck, who has been open about his struggles with alcoholism, was "in a safe place."

"This has been a rough few days and [Jennifer] wants nothing more than to feel [Ben] is getting the help that he needs," the source said, adding that Garner has "been Ben's rock" throughout this process. "She is used to putting on a brave face, and handling Ben's addiction, but the process has been very exhausting for her. She won't give up on Ben because he is the father of her kids."

"Ben trusts Jen entirely and followed Jen's instructions," the source said of Affleck, who revealed he last completed treatment for alcohol addiction in March 2017. "This time he sounded willing and ready on all counts. Friends who saw Ben's rapid decline are breathing a huge sigh of relief. They have high hopes for a recovery."

