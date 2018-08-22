Ben Affleck is ready to get back on track.

Jennifer Garner drove her estranged husband to rehab on Wednesday afternoon, ET has learned. The 46-year-old actor knew he needed help and Garner was there for him, a source tells ET.

The news comes as Affleck made headlines for his recent outings with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton -- though a separate source told ET that the Oscar winner had broken up with his girlfriend of one year, Lindsay Shookus, and was focusing on his sobriety and his family.

“Ben’s priorities remain his family and his sobriety," the source said. "He continues to attend meetings and meditation classes for his well-being. You have to work at your sobriety every day and he does that.”

ET has reached out to Affleck and Garner's reps for comment.

Affleck revealed in March 2017 that he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction. In a heartfelt statement on Facebook, the actor said he wanted to be "the best father I can be" to his three children with ex Jennifer Garner: 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote at the time. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," he continued. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Affleck has been open about his struggles with addiction. See more in the video below.

