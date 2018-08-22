Ben Affleck Casually Dating After Lindsay Shookus Split (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck isn't looking to jump into a serious relationship following his split from Lindsay Shookus, a source tells ET.

Affleck, 46, and Shookus, 38, recently broke up after more than a year of dating, a source told ET on Monday. Split rumors began swirling after Afffeck was spotted out two times with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

“He and Lindsay are amicable," the source says of the actor's breakup with the Saturday Night Live producer. "There’s no bad blood. Ben isn’t looking for anything serious right now. He’s casually dating and nothing more.”

According to the source, Affleck is continuing to focus on his sobriety and his family. Affleck shares three kids with estranged wife Jennifer Garner -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel 6. Last March, he completed rehab for alcohol addiction.

“Ben’s priorities remain his family and his sobriety," the source says. "He continues to attend meetings and meditation classes for his well-being. You have to work at your sobriety every day and he does that.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sexton sarcastically joked about paparazzi following her on her Instagram Stories.

"So, I'm gonna give you a shoutout, it's only appropriate you've been following me for two days," she says while driving in her car. "White Lexus I named you Tony, black Honda I named you Miguel. Appreciated you following me to the gym this morning. I hope you had fun on our hike, now we're about to lunch in Studio City. I guess you two are getting serious."

Last Saturday, Sexton sent her followers into a flurry of speculation about her relationship with Affleck, after her response to comments on her most recent Instagram pic. When one follower asked, "Did heaven send you?" Sexton replied, "No just Batman" -- which many took as a not-so-subtle nod to Affleck's take on the iconic role in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

