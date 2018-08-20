Two sightings in three days!

Ben Affleck certainly doesn't seem concerned about the romance rumors between himself and Shauna Sexton. On Sunday, the two were spotted going through a Jack In the Box drive-thru in Los Angeles, and looked pretty happy about it.

Affleck drove the car with the 22-year-old Playboy model in the passenger seat, and both were grinning as they ordered food.

This outing comes just days after the 46-year-old actor was allegedly spotted on a dinner date with Sexton. While Affleck and Sexton have been spending quite a bit of time together, it's yet to be confirmed that his relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus is over after a year of dating.

Splash News

Sexton did post a comment on one of her own Instagram posts that got fans buzzing last week. When one of her followers asked, “Did heaven send you??” she replied, “No, just Batman." This prompted some fans to speculate as to whether she was referencing when Affleck portrayed the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Meanwhile, it appears Shookus has deleted her Instagram account entirely.

