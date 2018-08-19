It looks like Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus may have gone their separate ways, if the Justice League star's recent reported birthday dinner date with a playboy model is any indication.

Last Thursday, Affleck was photographed leaving Nobu Malibu along with 22-year-old model Shauna Sexton, TMZ reported. The dinner outing came one day after Affleck turned 46, an occasion he reportedly celebrated with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children.

On Saturday, Sexton took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself in a chic, semi-revealing white mini-dress with a plunging, skin-baring neckline, while standing in front of a wall at what appeared to be sunset.

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

ET has reached out to Affleck's rep.

While Sexton -- who was Playboy's Miss May 2018 -- didn't share a caption with the photo, she did send people into a flurry of speculation with a response to comment on her pic.

When one follower asked, "Did heaven send you?" Sexton replied, "No just Batman." A remark many interpreted as a reference to Affleck's role as the Caped Crusader in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Shauna Sexton/Instagram

Meanwhile, Affleck and Shookus -- a producer for Saturday Night Live -- have not been photographed together in weeks.

The pair, who had been dating for over a year following Affleck's split from Garner in 2015, were often seen together grabbing coffee or, most recently, getting dinner together alongside Shookus' parents.

Further adding fuel to the fire of speculation regarding their possible split, Shookus recently deleted her Instagram account amid the reports of trouble in their relationship.

For more on Affleck's complicated love life, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Divorce Case Could Be Dismissed

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite for Family Outing to See Victor Garber on Broadway

Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Enjoy Dinner With Her Parents in L.A. -- Pics

Related Gallery