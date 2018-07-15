Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite for Family Outing to See Victor Garber on Broadway

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to be the best co-parents.

The famous exes jet-setted to New York City, where they were spotted on Thursday with their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9 and Samuel, 6. An eyewitness told ET that the five all went to a Broadway showing of Hello, Dolly.

“They all seemed in high spirits,” the eyewitness says.

The eyewitness says that after the show the family of 5 left through the theatre’s side door with Garner’s former Alias co-star, Victor Garber.

“Jennifer was dancing and shimmying around on the sidewalk while talking to Victor before saying goodbye. It was cute,” the eyewitness explained. “Ben, the kids, and the nanny went straight to the car.”

According to the eyewitness, Affleck’s girlfriend Lindsay Shookus was not with the group.

In March, Garner attended another showing of Hello, Dolly, to support Garber, who co-stars in the production with Bernadette Peters. The two have been close friends for years and Garber even officiated Garner and Affleck's wedding in 2005.

Garner has been opening up more and more about her ill-fated marriage to Affleck, recently describing the intense pressure she felt because of tabloid attention to their relationship in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Still, the former couple has been active in spending time together for their children. In April, Affleck,Garner and their kids came together in Hawaii to spend Easter together where Affleck was filming Triple Frontier. Two weeks later, the five were together again attending church in Los Angeles.

For a look at their Easter trip together, watch the video below.

