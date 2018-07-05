Jennifer Garner Spent July 4th Parading Around Los Angeles With Her Kids -- See the Cute Pic!

Jennifer Garner and her family were feeling extra patriotic on Wednesday!

The actress paraded around Los Angeles on a float on the Fourth of July, with two of her three kids by her side.

Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- whom Garner shares with her ex, Ben Affleck -- both wore striped T-shirts to match their famous mama. They were all smiles while getting into the spirit, waving their American flags to the crowd. It appears Garner and Affleck's eldest child, 12-year-old Violet, did not attend the festivities.

Garner pulled out all the stops for her red, white and blue ensemble, looking chic in a striped top, floppy sunhat, navy pencil skirt and oversized sunnies.

The mother of three also documented her fun family day via Instagram Stories, sharing some highlights from the parade.

Last month, the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to wish Affleck a happy Father's Day, proving once again that they've remained amicable following their split in 2015.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck," she wrote. "#happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday."

