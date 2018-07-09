Jennifer Garner Stays Fit With Intense Dance Workout on Vacation -- Watch!

Jennifer Garner seemingly never takes a day off -- not even on vacation.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself dancing it out with Body by Simone's Simone De La Rue. The two are in total beast mode, dressed in their workout gear and pushing their limits in the video. The only giveaway that Garner's on getaway are the palm trees seen through the window.

"I’m supposed to be on vacation— what’s @bodybysimone doing here?! 🤣😳 Just joking— I’m so lucky!! ❤️❤️ ❤️#norestfortheold #PEPPERMINTmovie," she captioned the clip, referencing the role she's training for in the upcoming action film Peppermint.

Garner appeared to get a little rest in on Sunday, as she shared a photo of herself enjoying a book outside. "If I sit so still will the kids forget I’m here?🏝🌞📖 #vacationmomsunite #gogglefixers #divejudges (#sneakareadwhereyoucan— thank you for this beautiful one @sarahjessicaparker! ❤️❤️ #APlaceForUs)."

De La Rue, meanwhile, has been hard at work, giving fans a few workout tips by the beach.

Garner and De La Rue have been friends for years, as the celeb trainer has been working with the actress.

De La Rue recently joined Garner on her Easter vacation to Hawaii with her ex, Ben Affleck, and in an interview with WIRED in March, the mother of three seemed to credit De La Rue for keeping her in tip top shape.

"I did it this morning, just so you know," Garner said of her fitness routine. "It's a dance cardio, weights, trampoline, all kinds of different things, really fun, high energy, super hard, but you can do it, workout."

