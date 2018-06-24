Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Enjoy Dinner With Her Parents in L.A. -- Pics

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus made their recent outing a family affair.

The pair were spotted going to dinner with the Saturday Night Live producer's parents at Cassia, an upscale Southeast Asian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

The Justice League star looked fit and stylishly scruffy, while rocking a black and red leather jacket over a black shirt, denim jeans and converse sneakers.

Meanwhile, Shookus looked chic in a casual yet classy ensemble consisting of a light peach-colored sweater and some ripped-at-the-knees jeans, which she paired with white heels.

As for her parents, they dressed like everyone's parents have always dressed to have dinner with their adult daughter's boyfriend while visiting from out-of-state: Her dad, Robert, wore a light button-down shirt, no tie, with a dark blazer and jeans, while her mom wore various shades of tan layers with some fancy embellishments.

Juliano-rol/X17online.com

The pleasant family dinner came almost one year after Affleck, 45, and Shookus, 38, went public with their relationship.

The pair, who have known each other for several years through Affleck's appearances on SNL, confirmed their relationship in early July 2017, just three months after the 45-year-old actor officially filed for divorce from his ex, Jennifer Garner.

However, a source previously told ET that they struck up their relationship during Affleck and Garner's lengthy two-year separation, which was an emotional strain on both of them.

"Lindsay and Ben are very much in love," a source recently told ET. "During Ben and Jennifer's split, Lindsay truly felt villainized. Every day she spent with Ben out in the world for people to see felt like another day of public scrutiny, but her love for Ben was worth it. They both learned to stick by each other during those painful months."

The source added that Affleck, who has publicly dealt with her sobriety battle over the last few years, has been working "incredibly hard" on overcoming his vices that Shookus "has been his rock."

As for Affleck and Garner, the pair have been very amiable following their split, and have worked hard at seamlessly co-parenting their three kids -- 12-year-old daughter Violet, 9-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 6-year-old son, Samuel.

Earlier this month, Garner -- who has also remained close with Affleck's parents following their divorce -- sent her ex a super sweet Father's Day tribute on Instagram, writing, "Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them."

Check out the video below for a look at the heartwarming message.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Still Going Strong -- Is Marriage Next? (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck's Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Addresses the Attention on Her Since Dating Him

Ben Affleck House Hunts in Santa Monica With the Help of Lindsay Shookus

Related Gallery