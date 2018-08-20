Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Split After a Year of Dating

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have broken up after over a year of dating, a source tells ET.

“They really tried to make it work and they just couldn’t right now,” the source says. “Their families came first, but ultimately having a bi-coastal relationship was difficult. They’re amicable.”

The news comes after the 46-year-old actor has been snapped two times with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, sparking romance rumors. On Sunday, the two were all smiles going through a Jack In the Box drive-thru in Los Angeles, and last Thursday night, they were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu together.

Another source, who is close to Sexton, tells ET that Affleck and Sexton are currently “having fun, it’s light,” noting that the couple just recently met.

Meanwhile, Shookus has since deleted her Instagram account. Shookus and Affleck were last spotted together in June, when they enjoyed dinner with her parents in Santa Monica, California.

One month prior, the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live producer opened up to Elle magazine about the scrutiny their relationship faced after his split from Jennifer Garner following 10 years of marriage.

"It’s strange to me," Shookus said of her newfound notoriety. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh."

Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner are still legally married. The two announced their separation in 2015, and filed for divorce last April. But earlier this month, ET learned that a judge in the L.A. County Superior Court sent a document to the actress informing her that the final judgment has not been filed and entered. According to the court document, it's her third notice of case review, and if she fails to take action fast, the court will dismiss the case for delay in prosecution.

Affleck and Garner share three children together -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- and clearly still remain on good terms. In June, Garner Instagrammed a sweet Father's Day post dedicated to Affleck, praising him for being a great dad.

