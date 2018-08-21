News

Everything to Know About Ben Affleck's New Rumored Love Interest Shauna Sexton

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍
Ben Affleck has a new lady friend.

ET confirmed on Monday that the Justice League star and Lindsay Shookus split after a year of dating. The news comes after Affleck has been spotted looking very happy while hanging out with Shauna Sexton, a 22-year-old Playboy model, in the past weeks.

A source close to Sexton told ET that Affleck and Sexton are currently “having fun, it’s light,” noting that the two just recently met. So who is this mystery lady that has Affleck smiling and making Jack in the Box runs? Here are seven things to know about the Virginia Beach native.

1. She is a full-time veterinary technician.

Sexton began in the field at the age of 16. "After my first experience in surgery, I realized working fast-paced and under pressure is for me," she told Playboy.com. "Whatever requires me to move quickly and freely is intriguing. I love surgery more than anything."

Update: With all the love, medications, groceries, and rest -Bailey has fully recovered. She went to her forever home with the most amazing owners 3 weeks post operatively. I had the pleasure of witnessing this girl get stronger every day. Although I am saddened to part with her, she now lives on 4 acres with 2 dogs and horses. Her dad has recently retired and Bailey spends every day by his side. This dog has a better life than I do! Thanks for all the kind words and thoughts, Bailey is one tough mama. • Bailey (6 Y/O golden) presented through ER with a 3 day history of vomiting, lethargy, and diarrhea. Diagnostics revealed (she got into the trash) and needed an emergency foreign body surgery to remove objects causing an intestinal obstruction. Bailey’s dad decided his upcoming trip to Cabo was far more important than her potential surgery, and was leaning toward the easiest/ cheapest way out- euthanasia. We talked him into relinquishing her over to us- she survived surgery, but still isn’t out of the woods. Bailey is medical boarding with Otis and I for the next 2 weeks, please send this sweet girl some positive thoughts and vibes. My fingers are crossed that i’m the best candidate for adoption/ rehoming Bailey- regardless, I will find comfort in this little lady going to a loving home she deserved all along. Through the mentally, physically, and emotionally demanding, we never fail to come together as a team and most importantly, as a family. I am forever grateful to work along side such a kick ass group of individuals. I wouldn’t want to spend the holidays any other way- Happy Thanksgiving🐶🐾💉

2. She was Playboy's Miss May 2018 Playmate.

Before hitting it off with Affleck, Sexton appeared in the pages of the popular magazine as its Miss May main lady.

3. She doesn't call herself a model.

Being a vet tech is a priority for Sexton, who told Playboy in the same interview that she doesn’t "classify" herself as a model. "It's so cliché nowadays for people to say, 'I'm a model.' I need to have some sort of backup plan," she explained. "Modeling is my plan B. If it takes off, I'd be stoked. You're only outwardly pretty for so long."

4. She has a dog named Otis.

Sexton loves to spend time with her "best friend" Lab-Bloodhound mix. The pup frequently makes appearances on her Instagram.

We love big bear (and booze).

5. She loves to work out.

"If I'm not working, I'm working out," she told Playboy.com, sharing that she gets up at 5 a.m. every day to hit the gym. "I do a lot of high-interval training and incorporate cardio."

6. What she looks for in a guy.

"Humor is important. I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it's just not going to work," Sexton also told the magazine, adding, "I want someone who's able to compromise but doesn't sell himself short. I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are."

7. She likes dark liquor.

Her go-to drink is "whiskey all day," Sexton shared. "Bourbon, for sure."

