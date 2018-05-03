Ben Affleck Shares Selfie With His 'Incredible' Lookalike Stunt Double From the 'Triple Frontier' Set

We're seeing double!

On Wednesday, Ben Affleck shared a selfie where he's posing with stunt double and “legend” Rich Cetrone from the Hawaii set of Triple Frontier, an adventure crime-drama slated for a 2019 release. The lookalike duo can be seen sporting similar facial hair and identical outfits.

“Movie #5 with this legend — Rich Cetrone," Affleck wrote on Instagram. "Grateful to work with such incredible people. #stuntdouble"

Cetrone has served as Affleck's film double for the past two years, also working alongside the actor in Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, The Accountant and Justice League.

Throughout the past month, the 45-year-old actor has been busy filming in Oahu, Hawaii. His ex-wife Jennifer Garner joined him over Easter weekend, bringing along their three children, Samuel, 6, Seraphina, 9, and Violet, 12.

"They had a great weekend with the kids," a source told ET at the time, adding that Affleck has been "back and forth to L.A. a number of times during training" while shooting Triple Frontier.

"There is a lot of love and respect there and he was overjoyed to have them all there for the long weekend," the source added of the family's tropical trip. "He enjoyed showing them around."

Affleck and Garner, 46, separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and the two have continued to put their children first. The family of five have spent several holidays together throughout the past year, including the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.

For more on how Affleck is faring following the split, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck Teases Matt Damon With Epic Throwback Pics in Honor of #OldHeadshotDay

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Attend Church Together With Their Kids: Pics!

Ben Affleck Says He's 'Doing Just Fine' After Article Claims He's Become 'Despondent'

Related Gallery