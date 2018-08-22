Jennifer Garner is standing back when it comes to her estranged husband Ben Affleck's love life, a source tells ET.

Affleck recently split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus after more than a year of dating, a source told ET on Monday. Split rumors began swirling after 46-year-old Affleck was spotted out two times with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

"Jen does not want to police who Ben dates because she is no longer his wife and doesn't feel it's her place," the source says. "It has been a rough few years and now they are just both relieved to be on the same page."

According to the source, Affleck and Garner -- who still aren't officially divorced yet after separating in 2015 -- are continuing to put their children first, and are now very much open with one another. The two are parents to 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel.

"They plan to work together and be the very best parents they can be,” the source says. "[Affleck's] focus is his sobriety and co-parenting with Jen. He knows his secrets hurt Jen in the past, but they have come a long way. They talk openly with one another about their lives and are friends.”

The source also notes that the actor isn't currently looking to get into a serious relationship -- but at the same time doesn't care about being seen with Sexton.



"Ben is having fun right now and keeping their relationship very light," the source says. "He knows it doesn't look good for him to be out and about with Shauna so soon after his break with Lindsay, but at this point he isn't concerned about how things look. He has been through so much in the last several years that he wants nothing more than to enjoy his freedom and focus on what is most important. Ben has come a long way with his sobriety. He still takes it one day at a time and probably always will.”

"Ben is single, and at this point feels he can date who he likes," the source continues.

As for the actor's relationship with Shookus, the source says he remains "grateful" for her support.

"Ben really cares for Lindsay, but he was in no way ready to settle down," the source says. "Lindsay helped him through one of the most difficult times in his life and for that he will always be grateful.”

On Monday, 46-year-old Garner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she choked up with an emotional message for their kids. Watch the touching moment below:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

