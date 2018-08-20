Jennifer Garner's Walk of Fame ceremony was a family affair!

The 46-year-old actress was celebrated with one of the entertainment industry's highest honors on Monday, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she brought her whole family along to help celebrate. Garner was joined at the ceremony by her three sweet children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- as well as her parents, William and Patricia Garner, her sisters, Susannah and Melissa, and their families.

Garner's kids, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, looked adorable in their rare public appearance, as they posed with their mom and extended family in front of Garner's plaque. The family even color-coordinated in shades of blue and white, matching the actress' stunning navy blue gown.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Garner was also joined at the ceremony by some of her former co-stars and famous friends, including Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, and Judy Greer, who gave glowing tributes to the actress. But her own speech included an emotional shout-out to "the most special people in the world to me," who were in attendance. "Violet, Sera and Sam. Hi, buddy! And my parents and my sisters, my nieces and my nephews."

"For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you," Garner said in her speech, before starting to tear up. "And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement."

"Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard," she jokingly added.

The actress, who will next return to her action roots in the revenge thriller Peppermint, recently opened up to Southern Living magazine about how growing up in the country shaped her childhood and upbringing, and what she hopes to pass on to her own kids about life outside the big city.

“I want them to know that my mother was happy and free on the farm,” said the West Virginia native. “I want them to know that you don’t need things to keep you occupied. I think that the only real way to understand a concept like that is to live it, so I guess we’d better head to the farm more often!”

See more on Garner and her family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Chokes Up With Emotional Message for Her Kids While Receiving Star on the Walk of Fame

WATCH: Jennifer Garner and Her Stunt Double Dish About Their Longtime Friendship (Exclusive)

READ: Jennifer Garner on What She Wants to Pass on to Her Kids About Country Living

Related Gallery