Jennifer Garner Says She’s ‘Terrified’ to Let Her Kids on Social Media

Jennifer Garner may seem like she has it all figured out, but there’s still one parenting topic that has her stumped — social media.

During an interview with Fox News at a junket for her upcoming action film, Peppermint, Garner opened up about her concerns when it comes to exposing her three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, to the social media world.

"Oh gosh, I don’t know. My kids don’t have any social media yet, and I am terrified,” the 46-year-old actress admitted. "I think it puts so much pressure on kids at an age where they’re really vulnerable anyways. If anyone has any clues, let me know.”

Despite being active on Instagram herself, Garner confessed that she’s "probably overprotective" when it comes to her kids.

In her new film, Garner plays mother Riley North, whose husband and young daughter are gunned down before her very eyes. She said that tapping into certain feelings was a real challenge for her.

"I think you can’t ignore the depth of a mom’s feelings. You don’t have to be a mom to understand that. We’re all human,” she said. "For anyone, we all play the joy of motherhood, the beauty of motherhood, but to dig into the terror and the fear and the rage of motherhood was a whole new place.”

Garner opened up to ET’s Kevin Frazier about physically preparing for the demanding role.

“We did a lot of dance, cardio, but we also you know did crazy weights and I did bands, and did trampoline, and did everything,” she shared. “I also boxed every day, and then I trained with the stunt team.”

Peppermint hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 7.

