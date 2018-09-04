Jennifer Garner's famous friends are so ready to set her up with some eligible bachelors!

The 46-year-old actress -- who is currently single following her split from Ben Affleck in 2015 -- is clearly a catch, and if she ever needs a wing woman, Sara Foster is her girl.

ET caught up with Sara at Rachel Zoe's Spring 2019 fashion show at the Hotel Bel-Air on Tuesday, where she revealed what type of guy she'd love to set Jennifer up with on the dating app Bumble.

"I love Jen. She’s to me, like, my total girl crush," gushed Sara, who serves as Head of Creative for Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz with her sister, Erin. "She’s the best. She can cook, she can really do it all. She can, like, kick your butt, and she’s beautiful."

"Plus she’s the best mom," Sara, who shares a daughter, 7-year-old Valentina, with husband Tommy Haas, continued. "I always tell her, 'You make me ashamed to be a mom, to be a human.' Because she’s genuinely perfect."

So, what type of guy deserves a woman like Jennifer? According to Sara, someone "athletic."

"People say all these [wonderful] things on a red carpet, lifting everyone up, but I’m actually being really honest... Jen Garner is actual perfection," said Sara. "I said [to her], 'Let's get you on Bumble,' because guys are obsessed with her."

"I would set her up with an athletic guy," she added. "She needs an athletic guy. Like, [someone] strong that can take her because she can kick [butt]."

In case you missed it, Sara and Jennifer's dating discussion all started when the Peppermint star posted this hilarious shot of herself unashamedly rocking goggles in the pool:

Sara commented on the pic, writing, "What do I have to do to get you on Bumble and have this be your profile pic?"

"You can have this for the poster," Jennifer jokingly replied.

Gentlemen, start swiping.

Despite her split from Ben, Jennifer has remained on good terms with the actor, whom she shares three kids with: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

The 46-year-old actor is currently in rehab, after Jennifer drove him to a Los Angeles-based facility last month. A source told ET at the time that Jennifer is "relieved" her estranged husband is now in "a safe place."

"This has been a rough few days and [Jennifer] wants nothing more than to feel [Ben] is getting the help that he needs," the source said, adding that Garner has "been Ben's rock" throughout this process. "She is used to putting on a brave face, and handling Ben's addiction, but the process has been very exhausting for her. She won't give up on Ben because he is the father of her kids."

Hear more in the video below, and let us know on Twitter (@etnow) who you would personally love to see Jennifer date!

