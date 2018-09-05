The Best Dresses to Wear for Your Body Type, Inspired by Celebs

Women come in all shapes and sizes, and while you know best on the pieces that make you feel the most confident and comfortable, it doesn't hurt to have a little help finding the ideal dress for your body type. Because let's face it, next to jeans and white T-shirts, frocks are a huge staple in every lady's wardrobe as the one-and-done number is easy to throw on and is available in an array of designs for every occasion.

However, the selection can be overwhelming and it can be a challenge to narrow down to the silhouettes that will only enhance your figure and have you feeling so good in it, inside and out. So whether you're a curvy, hourglass beauty or a petite who prefers to appear a bit taller, browse through our guide ahead to identify your unique frame and the stars who embody similar shapes to find the trusty dress design you can always count on.

Shop your match ahead.

Athletic

Like Jessica Biel, your frame is an athletic build with minimal curves. Your shoulders are a bit broad, but overall your weight is evenly distributed throughout. We suggest opting for asymmetric shoulder dresses rendered in feminine details à la ruffles and a cinched waist. An asymmetric shoulder adds interest to the neckline while still showing off your toned arms. It also softens any broadness, while the romantic details and defined waistline give your straight-edge frame more shape.

Petite

Are you 5'3" or under? Join the petite club, which includes Kourtney Kardashian, who hits just at 5'0". The obvious choice is a mini, of course! Hems that come above the knee will lengthen your stature and legs and trick the eye to believe you're taller than you look. Choosing a long-sleeve version like the KUWTK star did elevates the mini to look sleeker and more polished, plus when tailored, it makes your arms appear longer, too.

Hourglass

If you're an hourglass stunner like Christina Hendricks, you have a defined waist with full bust and hips that are similar in measurement. A-line midis with an empire waist or regular cinched waistline is your best friend. This accentuates your midline and allows the skirt of the dress to easily hang over your curves. A V-neckline is recommended for a pronounced bust to open up the upper bod as a high-neck can look constricting. (Wear a cami underneath if you need more coverage.)

Pear

Bodycon dresses look fantastic on pear-shaped ladies like Rihanna, but we especially love a floaty A-line with shoulder detail on them, and it works for day and night! Lend statement to your narrow upper body with a cold-shoulder, off-the-shoulder or voluminous silhouette to balance out your wider waist and hips. If you don't like to accentuate your full bum, an A-line shape will skim over the derrière.

Apple

If you're apple-shaped like Drew Barrymore (also often considered an inverted triangle) your frame consists of broad shoulders, fuller tummy and straighter waistline. Billowy, boho maxis are a great match for you, but make sure it offers some sort of defined waist. Open necklines such as deep scoop-necks and V shapes temper the wide upper body. A floaty silhouette conceals your stomach and never fails from looking effortlessly chic and dreamy.

