Kendall Jenner brightened up the streets of Paris on Wednesday.

There's no doubt the supermodel can perfectly pull off athleisure looks, but she can equally rock a polished ensemble like no other, which she did exactly in a canary yellow jacket-and-trouser set by House of Holland.

The tailored topper with sharp shoulders was cinched with a long looped belt that lent shape to her lengthy frame. The tapered pant that grazed above the ankle showed off her matching satin mules that tied the whole look together. And in true Jenner fashion, the KUWTK star shaded her eyes in a pair of rectangular sunglasses that gave it a final cool-girl flair.

Yellow has been a popular choice among celebs for a while now, and the vibrant hue isn't slowing down as many shades of yellow were spotted all over the spring/summer 2019 runways. Plus, it's giving us another reason to don bold shades into fall and winter.

Splash News

Her exact suit is available to shop now, and as part of the brand's Show Your True Colours collection, 25% of profits will be donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust -- an LGBT youth homelessness charity.

For a budget-friendly version, shop a similar set below.

SHOP THE SUIT:

House of Holland

House of Holland Yellow Tailored Suit Jacket $725, Tailored Trouser $521

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Lasula Longline Blazer & Pants Two-Piece in Yellow $105

See Jenner open up about the stress of modeling:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Returns to the Runway Alongside the Hadid Sisters and Kaia Gerber

Kendall Jenner Stuns in Plunging See-Through Gown in Paris

Kendall Jenner Gets Candid About Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s Engagement

Kendall Jenner Takes Over the Runways