Kendall Jenner Stuns in Plunging See-Through Gown in Paris

Kendall Jenner’s got it and Kendall Jenner’s flaunting it!

The 22-year-old model stepped out in Paris, France, on Tuesday, and her racy outfit left little to the imagination while showing off her killer body.

The long-sleeved black number featured a deeply plunging neckline that dropped to the reality star’s waist and put her toned torso on full display.

The billowing material then flowed down to the floor. Jenner completed the vixen look with black boots, an updo and red lips.

She was attending the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration at Paris' Opera Garnier.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Meanwhile, Jenner has been dishing on the recent engagement of her model pal, Hailey Baldwin, and Justin Bieber.

"Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” Jenner said during an appearance on Thursday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. So everybody’s happy, and that makes me happy.”

See what else Jenner had to say about Baldwin below.

