Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan counts Olivia Culpo and Kourtney Kardashian as part of her star-studded client list, so we had to ask the hair pro to give us the scoop on how to achieve one of the most popular hairstyles -- beach waves! Using two different irons, Marjan gave us a step-by-step lesson on how to create gorgeous, effortless waves on ET's Kristen Gill, which you can achieve right at home.

Watch the video above to follow along and shop the exact products the artist used ahead.

Target

Tresemmé Compressed Extend Hairspray Hold Level 4 $5

Kitsch

Kitsch No Slip Crocodile Clip $7

ghd

ghd Gold Styler $199

ghd

ghd Curve Classic Curl Iron $199

Fatboy

Fatboy Sea Salt Pomade $21

Peek her kit here:

