Emma Stone is grateful for Taylor Swift. The actress opened up about the pair's long-running friendship in a new interview, admitting that she was "lucky" to have the inside track on scoring coveted tickets to Swift's Eras Tour.

"The concert was pretty amazing," Stone told Vanity Fair at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday in Jersey City, New Jersey. Back in March, the Poor Things star had been spotted dancing and singing along in the crowd during Swift's opening night performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"I was lucky 'cause we've been friends for a really long time," Stone, 34, admitted. "I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get."

Stone, who rarely speaks publicly about her high profile pal these days, offered warm words of praise for Swift, 33, as both a person and a performer.

"She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind," Stone continued. "I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience -- I've never seen anything like it."

Stone may have won an Academy Award for her own musical performance in 2016'sLa La Land, but was quick to dismiss the idea of collaborating with Swift on stage.

"Oh, God, hell no!" she told VF's reporter. "I can't sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let's not even go down that road. She has insane talent -- I could never do what she does."

Stone looked chic as she stepped out for her first time at the Polo Classic, wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Crediting her longtime stylist, Petra Flannery, as "the secret to anything I wear when I go somewhere," Stone donned a yellow striped blouse with short sleeves and a cream miniskirt adorned with gold buttons.

Last year, Stone -- who is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton -- made a beautiful and bold fashion statement at the 2022 Met Gala when she re-wore one of her own wedding dresses on the red carpet. The white-feathered dress, which undoubtedly held sentimental value for the star, was part of the high fashion brand's push for sustainability and "circular creativity."

Stone wed writer Dave McCary in 2020.

Meanwhile, Swift's Eras Tour trek continued over the weekend in Chicago, Illinois, delivering a trio of unforgettable performances. On Friday, Swift offered a heartfelt message of support to her LGBTQ+ fans in celebration of Pride Month. On Saturday, she teamed up with Maren Morris for a surprise rendition of "You All Over Me." Then, on Sunday, she shook of an unsavory moment -- accidentally swallowing a bug on stage -- with style and humor like a pro.

On Monday, new broke that Swift had split from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after a very brief romance. This after ET broke the news that Swift and her longtime love Joe Alwyn, who co-starred with Stone in 2018's The Favourite, had called it quits back in March.

