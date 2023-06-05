Taylor Swift Swallows a Bug on Stage During Her 'Eras Tour': See Her Play Off the Funny Moment
Taylor Swift is shaking off an unsavory moment from her latest performance, when she accidentally swallowed a bug on stage.
During Sunday's show on the Chicago, Illinois, leg of her Eras Tour at Soldier Field, Swift became visibly flustered and had to recover for a moment after gagging and telling the audience, "I swallowed a bug, I'm so sorry."
Calling the mishap "so stupid," Swift joked that it was "delicious" as she caught her breath.
"Is there any chance that none of you saw that?" she bantered.
Stammering, she continued: "It's fine, it's all, it's -- I've swallowed it." With a laugh, she added, "So I'm just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again, there's so many bugs. There's a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun."
See the funny moment below, as it was captured by several fans and shared on social media.
The 33-year-old superstar delivered a trio of unforgettable performances during her latest tour stop, offering a heartfelt message of support to her LGBTQ+ fans in celebration of Pride Month on Friday and teaming up with Maren Morris for a surprise rendition of "You All Over Me" on Saturday.
Morris is the latest artist to join Swift on stage during her Eras Tour. Late last month, the "Anti-Hero" singer helped surprise Swifties by bringing out Ice Spice to perform her "Karma" remix at her MetLife Stadium stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Marcus Mumford and Swift's rumored love interest, Matty Healy, have also hit the stage for special performances along the way.
For more on Swift's Eras Tour, including her recently announced Latin America tour dates, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Maren Morris Joins Taylor Swift Onstage for 'All Over Me' Duet
Taylor Swift Declares Eras Tour a 'Safe Space' to Kick Off Pride Month
Matty Healy Kisses a Man on the Lips at The 1975's Concert in Denmark
Taylor Swift Announces 'Eras' Tour International Show Dates
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Revealed in Ranking of Highest-Paid Women
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Dance Together at Taylor Swift Concert