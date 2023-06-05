Taylor Swift is shaking off an unsavory moment from her latest performance, when she accidentally swallowed a bug on stage.

During Sunday's show on the Chicago, Illinois, leg of her Eras Tour at Soldier Field, Swift became visibly flustered and had to recover for a moment after gagging and telling the audience, "I swallowed a bug, I'm so sorry."

Calling the mishap "so stupid," Swift joked that it was "delicious" as she caught her breath.

"Is there any chance that none of you saw that?" she bantered.

Stammering, she continued: "It's fine, it's all, it's -- I've swallowed it." With a laugh, she added, "So I'm just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again, there's so many bugs. There's a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun."

See the funny moment below, as it was captured by several fans and shared on social media.

can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT???? pic.twitter.com/7QnsktOV6g — zaynah / finals season (@peaceofseven) June 5, 2023

📹 | Taylor after swallowing a bug during the show tonight



“Oh delicious… Is there any chance that none of you saw that?… It’s fine. I swallowed it.” #ChicagoTSTheErasTour#TSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/YotkS5FzFk — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) June 5, 2023

📹 | Taylor Swift after she swallowed a bug on stage tonight #ChicagoTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/AOeEQdjMY2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 5, 2023

The 33-year-old superstar delivered a trio of unforgettable performances during her latest tour stop, offering a heartfelt message of support to her LGBTQ+ fans in celebration of Pride Month on Friday and teaming up with Maren Morris for a surprise rendition of "You All Over Me" on Saturday.

Morris is the latest artist to join Swift on stage during her Eras Tour. Late last month, the "Anti-Hero" singer helped surprise Swifties by bringing out Ice Spice to perform her "Karma" remix at her MetLife Stadium stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Marcus Mumford and Swift's rumored love interest, Matty Healy, have also hit the stage for special performances along the way.

For more on Swift's Eras Tour, including her recently announced Latin America tour dates, check out the links below.

