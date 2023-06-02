Taylor Swift Announces 'Eras' Tour International Show Dates

Taylor Swift is readying her passport! The pop star announced her first round of international tour dates for The Eras Tour on Friday morning.

Following the completion of her U.S. circuit, Swift will travel first to Mexico, and then to Argentina and Brazil, continuing the tour through November 2023. Per Friday's press release, additional international tour dates will be announced soon.

Swift, 33, most recently performed three nights of The Eras Tour at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will now head to Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend. The U.S. portion of the tour will end at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Per the release, Swift's new international dates will also feature support from Sabrina Carpenter.

Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023

Swift will perform first at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 24, 25 and 26. She will then head to Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9 and 10, and move to Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 18.

The following week, Swift will finish the additional dates at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 25 and 26.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for shows in Mexico. Fans can register through Wednesday, June 7, and tickets will go on sale starting June 13. Access will be prioritized for residents of Mexico.

General sale for Argentina and presale for Brazil will begin Tuesday June 6. Fans who purchased tickets for Swift's concerts in Brazil that were canceled in 2020 will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for The Eras Tour.

Swift recently made headlines when Forbes named her one of the richest self-made women in America, alongside other entertainers including Rihanna, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and more.

Swift is worth an estimated $740 million thanks to her music empire. She's ranked 34th on the all-encompassing list and only second, behind Rihanna, of the musicians.

Over the last year, Swift shattered records with the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, and rocked Ticketmaster with overwhelming fan demand for tickets to The Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Swift continues on her journey of re-recording her old albums to regain their ownership rights -- Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will release July 7.

