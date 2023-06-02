Taylor Swift's Net Worth Revealed in Richest Self-Made Women List, Along With Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More
Taylor Swift's pennies are adding up to quite the crown. The "Karma" singer's net worth was revealed in Forbes' ranking of this year's richest self-made women in America, alongside other entertainers including Rihanna, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and more.
According to Forbes, Swift, 33, is worth an estimated $740 million thanks to her music empire. She's ranked 34th on the all-encompassing list and only second, behind Rihanna, of the musicians.
Over the last year, Swift shattered records with the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, and rocked Ticketmaster with overwhelming fan demand for tickets to The Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Swift continues on her journey of re-recording her old albums to regain their ownership rights.
For her part, Rihanna, 35, ranks 20th overall with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion between her music -- having headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show and releasing an Academy Award-nominated song this year -- alongside her massively successful Fenty cosmetics and fashion empires.
Just behind Rihanna is Kardashian, 42, whose Skims shapewear line and SKKN by Kim skincare products helped place her at No. 21 on the list with $1.2 billion.
Other notable Hollywood names ranked include Winfrey, 69, at No. 13 with $2.5 billion; Kylie Jenner, 25, at No. 38 with $680 million; Madonna, 64, at No. 45 with $580 million; and Beyonce, 41, at No. 48 with $540 million.
Swift has much to be joyful about these days, recently telling the audience during a performance that she's currently the happiest she's ever been.
"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before," Swift gushed to concertgoers at Gillette Stadium on May 20. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."
She continued, before playing her hit, "Question...?," "It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."
