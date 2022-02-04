Fenty Beauty's New Icon Lipstick Is Inspired by Rihanna's Cupid's Bow

It's a great week to be a Rihanna fan. Not only has the superstar blown up the internet by announcing her pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky, but she also has another release to boast about. Meet Fenty Icon, the new Fenty Beauty lipstick.

Unsurprisingly, the Icon lipstick collection completely lives up to its name. Inspired by Rihanna's defined cupid's bow, the ultra-luxe lipstick is everything we've come to love about Fenty Beauty. It's infused with skin nourishing hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E for a long-lasting color that's comfortable enough to wear all day.

The soft-matte finish is available in ten bold reds and classic nudes, and in Fenty Beauty tradition, all of the shades are flattering for a wide range of skin tones. If that's not enough to whet your appetite, each lipstick uses earth-conscious packaging to make each one refillable, so you don't have to buy a whole new stick when you inevitably use up your first one.

Check out the new lipstick and all its iconic colors below.

Shop more of Fenty Beauty's new releases below.

Match Stix Contour Skinstick: Lunar New Year Edition Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick: Lunar New Year Edition The classic Match Stix Contour just got a limited-edition packaging makeover to celebrate Lunar Year Year 2022. Wanting to be more environmentally conscious, Fenty Beauty has redesigned the original Match Stix collection packaging to eliminate the use of magnets, which often use nonrenewable resources. But everything else you know and love about the formula and packaging will stay the same. $28 Buy Now

