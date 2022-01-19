ILIA Beauty Launched An Even More Hydrating Lip Balm

As our Valentine's Day dates creep closer, we've started thinking about how the winter weather has affected our lips. And it's not great. Like many others, our lips have fallen prey to cold air and harsh winds, leaving chapped, rough skin behind. So, we were thrilled to discover this magically hydrating lip balm from ILIA.

Using ultra-hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and salicornia, ILIA's Reviving Balm is an everyday balm, made with clean skincare ingredients that quench your lips instantly and infusing them with hydration that lasts all winter long (and every other day of the year). Plus, we love the subtle scent of lavender and chamomile the lip balm provides, soothing us into a calming zen with each swipe.

If you've been struggling with extra-dry or cracked lips, don't forget to check out ILIA's Overnight Treatment, made to be used in tandem with the Reviving Balm for lasting effects. The mask's primary ingredients, papaya enzyme and hyaluronic acid (we can't get enough of this moisture infusing ingredient!) are the perfect combination to ensure the healthiest skin. The dual-action mask clears away flakes while drawing in moisture, so you can get the softest lips possible, no matter what the weather outside is like.

Check it out the products below, and keep your pout ultra-kissable for Valentine's Day and all year long.

