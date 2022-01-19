Shopping

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection Reveals First-Ever Beauty Collab

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection
Savage X Fenty

The year's sexiest holiday just got even sexier thanks to Rihanna -- and at this point, we're fully convinced that there is, in fact, really nothing that RiRi can't do. The mogul's Savage X Fenty lingerie label just dropped a new Valentine's Day-inspired collection which features an array of fresh, unisex styles that are sure to help make anyone's V-Day antics all the more cheeky (literally).

The Savage X Fenty 2022 Valentine's Day collection debuted via a star-studded campaign called "Love on the Edge" -- a presumed nod to the singer's 2016 hit, "Love on the Brain" -- and featured Rihanna posing in Savage X Fenty pieces alongside other models including Lourdes Leon, Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse, Souizz, Alva Claire, Shugga, Sarah Kim, Evan Leff and Nyja. 

Savage X Fenty V Day collection campaign
Savage X Fenty

Beyond boasting styles from the already fan-favorite “Glossy Flossy” and “Lace’d Up” collections, the campaign also debuts several new pieces including lacy bodysuits, silhouette-flattering bustiers, corseted tops, fishnet gloves, satin boxers, bras and even a few surprise Fenty Beauty products, too.

The latest collection drop from Savage X Fenty marks the brand's first-ever collaboration with Fenty Beauty -- and the January 2022 Xtra VIP Box will feature Fenty Beauty’s “Xclusive” Gloss Bomb Heat in a new Lavender Savage shade.

Ahead, shop the Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day collection. Looking for even more ways to make this year's V-Day one to remember? Check out ET Style's picks for the best lingerie you can buy online, plus shop 20 sweet Valetine's Day gifts that are as romantic as they are fun.

Savage X Fenty Lace'd Up VIP Box
Savage X Fenty Lace'd Up VIP Box
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty Lace'd Up VIP Box
Subscribers to the VIP Box will receive the iconic Gloss Bomb Heat in the "Xclusive" Lavender Savage shade -- a Valentine's Day treat!
$76
Glossy Flossy Crotchless Teddy
Glossy Flossy Crotchless Teddy
Savage X Fenty
Glossy Flossy Crotchless Teddy
This sexy, crotchless number features rose gold-toned hardware and is one of the collection's central styles.
$75
Lace'd Up Padded Low Balconette Bra
Lace'd Up Padded Low Balconette Bra
Savage X Fenty
Lace'd Up Padded Low Balconette Bra
Jump into the styles of spring with this lilac pink-hued padded bra -- made from a two-toned stretch satin lace.
$65
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Robe
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Robe
Savage X Fenty
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Robe
Slip into something a little sleeker this Valentine's Day with this romantic red, fishnet robe.
$85
Lace'd Up Cheeky
Lace'd Up Cheeky
Savage X Fenty
Lace'd Up Cheeky
These satin lace undies take "getting cheeky" to a whole new level.
$25
Savage X Satin Boxers
Savage X Satin Boxers
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Satin Boxers
Sit back and relax in style with these heart-centric, satin boxers that are too soft to not totally love.
$25
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Sleep Top
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Sleep Top
Savage X Fenty
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Sleep Top
The fishnet material helps to make this cropped top breathable, yet still super sexy.
$45
Glossy Flossy Seamless Slip
Glossy Flossy Seamless Slip
Savage X Fenty
Glossy Flossy Seamless Slip
Leave little to the imagination with Savage X Fenty's Glossy Flossy Seamless Slip -- available in bright, Goji Berry red.
$65
Savage X Satin Pants
Savage X Satin Pants
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Satin Pants
Keep it savage and seamless in these patterned, satin pants for men.
$65
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Gloves
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Gloves
Savage X Fenty
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Gloves
Who knew playtime could be so chic? 
$25
Lace'd Up Cami
Lace'd Up Cami
Savage X Fenty
Lace'd Up Cami
Cozy up in this Lace'd Up Cami -- perfect for V-Day and beyond.  
$40
Glossy Flossy Garter Skirt
Glossy Flossy Garter Skirt
Savage X Fenty
Glossy Flossy Garter Skirt
Spice up any situation with this Savage X Fenty Glossy Flossy Garter Skirt -- crafted with glossy coated fabric and rose gold-toned hardware.    
$50

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Lingerie You Can Buy Online

Liquid Killawatt by Fenty Beauty Is Here!

20 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

 