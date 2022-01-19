The year's sexiest holiday just got even sexier thanks to Rihanna -- and at this point, we're fully convinced that there is, in fact, really nothing that RiRi can't do. The mogul's Savage X Fenty lingerie label just dropped a new Valentine's Day-inspired collection which features an array of fresh, unisex styles that are sure to help make anyone's V-Day antics all the more cheeky (literally).

The Savage X Fenty 2022 Valentine's Day collection debuted via a star-studded campaign called "Love on the Edge" -- a presumed nod to the singer's 2016 hit, "Love on the Brain" -- and featured Rihanna posing in Savage X Fenty pieces alongside other models including Lourdes Leon, Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse, Souizz, Alva Claire, Shugga, Sarah Kim, Evan Leff and Nyja.

Savage X Fenty

Beyond boasting styles from the already fan-favorite “Glossy Flossy” and “Lace’d Up” collections, the campaign also debuts several new pieces including lacy bodysuits, silhouette-flattering bustiers, corseted tops, fishnet gloves, satin boxers, bras and even a few surprise Fenty Beauty products, too.

The latest collection drop from Savage X Fenty marks the brand's first-ever collaboration with Fenty Beauty -- and the January 2022 Xtra VIP Box will feature Fenty Beauty’s “Xclusive” Gloss Bomb Heat in a new Lavender Savage shade.

Ahead, shop the Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day collection. Looking for even more ways to make this year's V-Day one to remember? Check out ET Style's picks for the best lingerie you can buy online, plus shop 20 sweet Valetine's Day gifts that are as romantic as they are fun.

