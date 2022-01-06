Is there a more polarizing holiday than Valentine's Day? Whether you're happily single or totally taken -- or somewhere in between -- Feb. 14 will be here before you know it, and you might as well spread the love to everyone in your life.

If you're in a gift-giving mood, we have all kinds of fashion, beauty and home ideas to shower your loved ones with. Ideas include a flower delivery, chocolate covered strawberries, candy, jewelry and more. Plus some last-minute ideas just in case you're a bit of a procrastinator.

Many of us will be spending Valentine's Day at home as we continue to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Celebrating while curled up at home can still feel special with a romantic dinner and movie (or five) queued up in the living room. We've compiled the sweetest and sappiest ones you can stream right now.

Below, our guide to celebrating Valentine's Day in style.

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Browse gifts for your parents, siblings, friends and romantic partner.

The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Whether you're having a romantic outdoor dinner for two or a cozy girls' night in, we have you covered.

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

The best sugary goodies for the sweet tooth in your life.

Heart-Shaped Jewelry to Gift on Valentine's Day

Shop our top picks of trendy heart-shaped earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Engagement Rings for Every Budget

Whether you're planning on proposing or browsing for fun.

Romantic Movies to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and More

View our streaming guide on the best lovey-dovey films to watch.

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

A range of gifts that your significant other is bound to love.

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones Just in Time

Shop unexpected gift ideas for him, for her, and for anyone else on your list that'll get to them before the celebrated love day.

The Best Perfumes for Women

Whether you like woodsy or floral, we've got you covered on a large variety of perfumes.

Stunning Lingerie to Buy for Valentine's Day

Shop sexy, stylish lingerie for the romantic holiday.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Ideas for all of the ladies you love.

The Best Anniversary Gifts

Gifts to celebrate major milestones.

Find even more Valentine's Day inspiration below...

Unique Valentine's Day Gifts That Aren't Flowers or Chocolate - RachaelRayShow.com

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

8 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends

How to Buy an Engagement Ring, According to Diamond Experts

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts for Beauty Lovers

The Best Wine Club to Gift for Wine Lovers

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals on Beauty Products for Under $35

Amazon's Valentine's Day: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More

Amazon's Valentine's Day Gift Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry