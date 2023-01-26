SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection Drops Today: Shop The Limited-Edition Lingerie, Lounge Sleepwear
If you've been holding out for the SKIMS Valentine's Day drop, the wait is almost over: the latest collection is available to shop today at 12 p.m. EST! From classic staples such as slip dresses and bodysuits in romantic new hues to sultry sleepwear and bold lingerie in never-before-seen silhouettes, it's safe to say that Kim Kardashian's underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand brought the heat this holiday.
Ever ahead of the curve, SKIMS tapped The White Lotus actresses and real-life BFFs Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to star in the campaign. “I love everything SKIMS stands for!” said Tabasco. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”
Between clever conversation hearts and vintage lace details, we can't wait to wear these festive new pieces on Valentine's Day and beyond. SKIMS tends to sell out quickly — especially when it comes to holiday drops — so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on this limited-edition launch.
Below, check out our favorite pieces from the SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop to gift yourself and your Galentine.
Take your classic conversation hearts up a notch with a 5-pack of conversation panties.
Upgrade your sleepwear situation with a swoon-worthy silk camisole.
Why not make it a matching set? Genuine silk fabric makes these shorts extra breathable.
SKIMS' best-selling sculpting bodysuit, now available in flamingo pink and neon orchid.
Consider your date night outfit sorted with the cult-favorite SKIMS dress adorned with lace trim.
This minimal coverage bralette certainly isn't for the faint of heart, but it sure is cute with heart-shaped cups and rhinestone accents.
This five-pack of cotton-blend socks make for a great Galentine's gift.
This sultry silk teddy features a tie-up open back, adjustable straps and cotton-lined gusset for maximum comfort.
Available in sizes 32A-46F, add this adorable lace underwire bra to your collection for V-Day and beyond.
You can never have too many cute pairs of panties, especially in SKIMS' limited-edition Valentine's Day hues.
Dial up the romance in a sweet lace bodysuit that you can easily pair with your favorite jeans or skirt.
Your relaxing night in just got so much cuter with this conversation heart-covered onesie.
Anyone on your list will appreciate receiving these fuzzy pink slippers for Valentine's Day.
The red and pink color scheme of this luxe silk slip just screams "Valentine's Day."
Feel sexy and supported in SKIMS' mesh underwire bra — now available in sheer petal pink.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
