If you've been holding out for the SKIMS Valentine's Day drop, the wait is almost over: the latest collection is available to shop today at 12 p.m. EST! From classic staples such as slip dresses and bodysuits in romantic new hues to sultry sleepwear and bold lingerie in never-before-seen silhouettes, it's safe to say that Kim Kardashian's underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand brought the heat this holiday.

See SKIMS Valentine's Day

Ever ahead of the curve, SKIMS tapped The White Lotus actresses and real-life BFFs Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to star in the campaign. “I love everything SKIMS stands for!” said Tabasco. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

Between clever conversation hearts and vintage lace details, we can't wait to wear these festive new pieces on Valentine's Day and beyond. SKIMS tends to sell out quickly — especially when it comes to holiday drops — so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on this limited-edition launch.

Below, check out our favorite pieces from the SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop to gift yourself and your Galentine.

Valentine's Slipper SKIMS Valentine's Slipper Anyone on your list will appreciate receiving these fuzzy pink slippers for Valentine's Day. $48 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

