Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. With Mother's Day less than a week away, you can save up to 75% at the designer brand's outlet store called Kate Spade Surprise to find the perfect gift for your mom, grandma, wife, or another special lady in your life. Right now, there are great deals on Kate Spade handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry and so much more to shop before Sunday, May 14.

Shop Kate Spade Deals

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

To celebrate moms and the spring season, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals such as totes, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of sandals perfect for the warmer days ahead. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.

Ahead, shop the best Kate Spade deals to give your mom the stylish presents that she will love without breaking the bank.

Puffy Top Handle Crossbody Kate Spade Surprise Puffy Top Handle Crossbody This Kate Spade puffy crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Green Bean color is a fabulous spring color. $429 $159 Shop Now

Ella Gingham Tote Kate Spade Surprise Ella Gingham Tote What's spring without a bit of gingham? Take this Kate Spade tote to your spring vacation for a bag that can carry what you need during a long day out. $449 $189 Shop Now

Carey Tote Kate Spade Surprise Carey Tote A great gift for moms! Big enough to carry those random day-to-day necessities, but also stylish and roomy enough to double as your work tote, this beloved fashion staple has Mom covered for every scenario. $549 $189 Shop Now