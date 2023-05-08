Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts: Here Are the Best Handbags She'll Use All Summer
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. With Mother's Day less than a week away, you can save up to 75% at the designer brand's outlet store called Kate Spade Surprise to find the perfect gift for your mom, grandma, wife, or another special lady in your life. Right now, there are great deals on Kate Spade handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry and so much more to shop before Sunday, May 14.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
To celebrate moms and the spring season, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals such as totes, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of sandals perfect for the warmer days ahead. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.
Ahead, shop the best Kate Spade deals to give your mom the stylish presents that she will love without breaking the bank.
This Kate Spade puffy crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Green Bean color is a fabulous spring color.
What's spring without a bit of gingham? Take this Kate Spade tote to your spring vacation for a bag that can carry what you need during a long day out.
A great gift for moms! Big enough to carry those random day-to-day necessities, but also stylish and roomy enough to double as your work tote, this beloved fashion staple has Mom covered for every scenario.
This simple 90s-inspired shoulder bag goes with virtually every outfit.
Kate Spade's crossbodies are perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk and this summer-ready watermelon purse is no different.
A classic compact wallet that is big enough to carry your essentials.
An elegant, versatile crossbody bag with chain strap.
This chic chain-strap bag is one you can carry day and night.
Carry your essentials without the bulk of carrying a huge bag. This Carson Crossbody bag is just what you need while running errands and on the go.
