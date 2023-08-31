A good massage gun can make a world of difference in your workout recovery. Therabody's top-rated Theraguns are used by athletes and exercise lovers alike to assist with muscle relaxation and pain relief across the body. If you've been considering purchasing a Theragun, this weekend's Therabody Labor Day sale is a great opportunity to save on the brand's best-in-class percussive massagers.

Right now, Therabody is offering up to $200 off Theraguns that not only enhance muscle recovery, but can also help relieve stress and boost your overall mood after a long day.

Shop the Theragun Sale

Because percussive therapy is fast becoming the fitness industry’s not-so-secret weapon, massage guns can be expensive. Therabody's summer savings include $70 off the Theragun Prime and Theragun Elite, $200 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro, and $20 off Oprah's favorite Theragun Mini. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Perfect for reducing muscle soreness, improving mobility, and helping you relax after tough workouts or workdays, you can snag major Labor Day discounts on all four Theragun massager models below.

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $399 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $70 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $329 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Therabody Theragun Prime With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms. $299 $229 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $179 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $200 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

Also included in the Labor Day 2023 Therabody deals is the best-selling Theragun bundle, which pairs the Theragun Pro with the ultra-portable Theragun Mini. Get $220 off the ultimate Theragun pair with this amazing package deal.

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle Therabody The Theragun Bestseller Bundle Get the powerful deep muscle treatment of Theragun PRO with the anytime-anywhere compact design of the Theragun mini. $798 $578 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: