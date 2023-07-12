The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, bringing with it a plethora of fitness deals, including equipment and activewear. Whether you want to save on gym membership costs or create an at-home gym so that inclement summer weather won't stop your workouts, Amazon offers impressive savings with their Prime Day fitness deals.

Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear across its website to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, or starting out fresh this summer, it's always a good time to invest in yourself.

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep Prime Day discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss, increase your muscle mass by strength training or if you're just looking to prepare for warmer weather with a summer workout wardrobe refresh, they've got it all for a bargain.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.

Best Prime Day Fitness Equipment Deals

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill Amazon UMAY Under Desk Treadmill Get your steps in while working from home. Pair a standing desk with this under-the-desk walking pad to keep you motivated during your daily routine. $350 $297 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $313 Shop Now

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench Amazon FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench From bench presses to seated shoulder presses, this adjustable workout bench is perfect for your at-home gym and is more than 50% off as an Amazon Prime Day deal. $240 $110 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Fitness Tech Deals

Fitbit Versa 4 Amazon Fitbit Versa 4 Accessorize and keep track of all your workout goals with the Fitbit Versa Smart watch in the shade rose gold. Track fitness, sleep, stress, heart rate and more with this fitness device. $200 $140 Buy Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody, a great deal for Prime Day. $199 $149 Shop Now

Best Women's Prime Day Activewear Deals

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price. $23 $16 Shop Now

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $53 $22 Shop Now

Best Men's Activewear Deals

The Amazon Prime Day Fitness Sale is also offering deals on workout shoes for women and men, as well as biker shorts, workout tops, leggings, and more.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

