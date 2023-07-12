Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals: Save On Home Gym Equipment, Activewear and More
The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, bringing with it a plethora of fitness deals, including equipment and activewear. Whether you want to save on gym membership costs or create an at-home gym so that inclement summer weather won't stop your workouts, Amazon offers impressive savings with their Prime Day fitness deals.
Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear across its website to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, or starting out fresh this summer, it's always a good time to invest in yourself.
Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep Prime Day discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss, increase your muscle mass by strength training or if you're just looking to prepare for warmer weather with a summer workout wardrobe refresh, they've got it all for a bargain.
Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.
Best Prime Day Fitness Equipment Deals
Available in 5 pound to 45 pound weights, these kettlebells are a must-have Amazon Prime Day deal.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Take your at-home yoga and pilates routine to the next level with this upgraded non-stick yoga mat.
The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
Get your steps in while working from home. Pair a standing desk with this under-the-desk walking pad to keep you motivated during your daily routine.
Schwinn's bike comes with a 2-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.
Complete your home gym with $210 off this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals.
From bench presses to seated shoulder presses, this adjustable workout bench is perfect for your at-home gym and is more than 50% off as an Amazon Prime Day deal.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
Best Prime Day Fitness Tech Deals
Accessorize and keep track of all your workout goals with the Fitbit Versa Smart watch in the shade rose gold. Track fitness, sleep, stress, heart rate and more with this fitness device.
Listen to high-quality sound with this early Prime Day deal, the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody, a great deal for Prime Day.
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100 (and right now almost 30% off of that). The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life.
Best Women's Prime Day Activewear Deals
The popular Hoka Clifton 8's are on sale on Amazon in this creamy white color.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.
Fitness junkies on TikTok love this 2 piece set for its breathability, comfort, and flexibility.
"I will live in these all summer," wrote one reviewer. "It is so comfortable, I wear it all the time."
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts this summer.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking (or running) on clouds.
The thick elastic band of these flowy shorts will keep you comfy and secure during any workout.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Best Men's Activewear Deals
5 inch seams are in this season, so hop on the train with these breathable shorts with NB quick drying technology.
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.
With a staggering 45,000+ 5-star ratings, these workout shorts are an absolute essential for your wardrobe.
Score over 40% off a pair of high-performance Adidas running shoes for a smooth, flexible ride.
The Amazon Prime Day Fitness Sale is also offering deals on workout shoes for women and men, as well as biker shorts, workout tops, leggings, and more.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
