Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals: Save On Home Gym Equipment, Activewear and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Amazon Fitness Deals
The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, bringing with it a plethora of fitness deals, including equipment and activewear. Whether you want to save on gym membership costs or create an at-home gym so that inclement summer weather won't stop your workouts, Amazon offers impressive savings with their Prime Day fitness deals. 

Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear across its website to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, or starting out fresh this summer, it's always a good time to invest in yourself.  

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep Prime Day discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss, increase your muscle mass by strength training or if you're just looking to prepare for warmer weather with a summer workout wardrobe refresh, they've got it all for a bargain.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.

Best Prime Day Fitness Equipment Deals

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights
Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights
Amazon
Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights

Available in 5 pound to 45 pound weights, these kettlebells are a must-have Amazon Prime Day deal.

$18$15
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$459
Yoga Mat Non Slip
Yoga Mat Non Slip
Amazon
Yoga Mat Non Slip

Take your at-home yoga and pilates routine to the next level with this upgraded non-stick yoga mat.

$36$26
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Amazon
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$440$250
WITH COUPON
UMAY Under Desk Treadmill
UMAY Under Desk Treadmill
Amazon
UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

Get your steps in while working from home. Pair a standing desk with this under-the-desk walking pad to keep you motivated during your daily routine.

$350$297
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a 2-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.

$1,199$699
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete your home gym with $210 off this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.

$399$189
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549$313
FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench
FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench
Amazon
FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench

From bench presses to seated shoulder presses, this adjustable workout bench is perfect for your at-home gym and is more than 50% off as an Amazon Prime Day deal.

$240$110
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$180$153

Best Prime Day Fitness Tech Deals

Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 4

Accessorize and keep track of all your workout goals with the Fitbit Versa Smart watch in the shade rose gold. Track fitness, sleep, stress, heart rate and more with this fitness device.

$200$140
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with this early Prime Day deal, the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$199
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody, a great deal for Prime Day.

$199$149
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.

$429$310
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100 (and right now almost 30% off of that). The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. 

$80$59

Best Women's Prime Day Activewear Deals

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Womens Shoes
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Womens Shoes
Amazon
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Womens Shoes

The popular Hoka Clifton 8's are on sale on Amazon in this creamy white color.

$300$206
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.

$23$16
OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set
OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set
Amazon
OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set

Fitness junkies on TikTok love this 2 piece set for its breathability, comfort, and flexibility.

$49$17
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra
Amazon
THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra

"I will live in these all summer," wrote one reviewer. "It is so comfortable, I wear it all the time."

$27$18
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts this summer. 

$25$12
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking (or running) on clouds. 

$70$50
BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts
BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts
Amazon
BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

The thick elastic band of these flowy shorts will keep you comfy and secure during any workout.

$40$30
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$53$22

Best Men's Activewear Deals

New Balance Men's Accelerate 5 Inch Short
New Balance Men's Accelerate 5 Inch Short
Amazon
New Balance Men's Accelerate 5 Inch Short

5 inch seams are in this season, so hop on the train with these breathable shorts with NB quick drying technology.

$35$18
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$18
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Amazon
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.

$30$19
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
Amazon
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

With a staggering 45,000+ 5-star ratings, these workout shorts are an absolute essential for your wardrobe.

$30$17
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Score over 40% off a pair of high-performance Adidas running shoes for a smooth, flexible ride.

$190$106

The Amazon Prime Day Fitness Sale is also offering deals on workout shoes for women and men, as well as biker shorts, workout tops, leggings, and more.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

