The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 65% On Samsonite, Travelpro and More
It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is has begun. Starting today, Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12, there are plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals to marvel at during the major savings event. Right now, you can take up to 65% off best-selling luggage from top brands including Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.
With Amazon Prime Day officially underway, now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage for your next getaway. Whether you have a weekend trip on the books, are taking the summer vacation of your dreams, or simply need to replace your current suitcase, there are plenty of markdowns to save on durable luggage and travel accessories at Amazon.
To help you sort through all the Prime Day savings, we've found the best luggage deals on everything from carry-on suitcases and weekender bags to complete luggage sets and travel essentials. You’ll want to secure the biggest sales quickly as we suspect some of these finds may sell out quickly.
Ahead, shop the best Prime Day luggage deals and save on travel gear ahead of your next trip.
Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable.
With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
Reliable and stylish, this Prime Day exclusive deal features a Barbie colored carry-on with USB charging compatability.
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
The lavender hardshell exterior is designed to be waterproof for all of your rainy travels.
This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals
Get Black Friday-level savings on this Rockland three-piece set.
Score 43% off this Prime Day deal from top-rated brand American Tourister.
This Prime Day deal is $30 off, and features bright colors for easy spotting during baggage claim.
Perfect for domestic vacations or international travel, this luggage set from Amazon Basics includes a checked bag sized spinner and a carry-on sized spinner.
This Samsonite Winfield hardside luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners.
This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.
This luggage set lets you show your wild side if you want to travel in style. Featuring heavy-duty polyester and PVC backing, this luggage set comes with a 22" rolling duffel bag.
This exclusive Prime deal is 20% off its list price. The luggage set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.
This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag.
Best Prime Day Duffel and Weekender Bag Deals
A Prime Day exclusive deal: handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag makes this the ultimate gym bag or weekender.
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
Perfect for maximizing personal item space on an airplane, this carry-on backpack has separate laptop and shoe compartments to help stay organized and secure.
A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.
This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.
Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes with this exclusive Prime Day deal.
Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals
Traveling to large cities this summer? This Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal features anti-theft design, so your belongings stay secure.
This Amazon Prime Day deal is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.
The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors.
If you're a chronic over-packer, trying to fit a week's worth of clothing into a carry-on, and want to avoid bag fees, compress your clothes even further with vacuum-sealable bags.
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use.
With over 69,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby.
