The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 65% On Samsonite, Travelpro and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
luggage deals
Getty

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is has begun. Starting today, Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12, there are plenty of  Amazon Prime Day deals to marvel at during the major savings event. Right now, you can take up to 65% off best-selling luggage from top brands including Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.

With Amazon Prime Day officially underway, now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage for your next getaway. Whether you have a weekend trip on the books, are taking the summer vacation of your dreams, or simply need to replace your current suitcase, there are plenty of markdowns to save on durable luggage and travel accessories at Amazon.

To help you sort through all the  Prime Day savings, we've found the best luggage deals on everything from carry-on suitcases and weekender bags to complete luggage sets and travel essentials. You’ll want to secure the biggest sales quickly as we suspect some of these finds may sell out quickly.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day luggage deals and save on travel gear ahead of your next trip.

Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable. 

$160$89
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150$80
Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage
Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage
Amazon
Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage

Reliable and stylish, this Prime Day exclusive deal features a Barbie colored carry-on with USB charging compatability.

$111$71
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage,
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140$52
U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Rugged Travel Suitcase
U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Rugged Travel Suitcase
Amazon
U.S. Traveler Boren Polycarbonate Hardside Rugged Travel Suitcase

The lavender hardshell exterior is designed to be waterproof for all of your rainy travels.

$100$80
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
Amazon
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on

This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.

$367$256
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$270$193
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170$144
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145$102
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190$140

Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals

Rockland Santa Monica Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Santa Monica Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Santa Monica Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Get Black Friday-level savings on this Rockland three-piece set.

$300$150
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Score 43% off this Prime Day deal from top-rated brand American Tourister.

$350$198
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

This Prime Day deal is $30 off, and features bright colors for easy spotting during baggage claim.

$190$160
Amazon Basics 2-Piece Set Hardside Spinner
Amazon Basics 2-Piece Set Hardside Spinner
Amazon
Amazon Basics 2-Piece Set Hardside Spinner

Perfect for domestic vacations or international travel, this luggage set from Amazon Basics includes a checked bag sized spinner and a carry-on sized spinner.

$167$133
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set

This Samsonite Winfield hardside luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners. 

$403$383
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage

This American Tourister find includes a 21" carry on that is expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.

$140$98
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set

This luggage set lets you show your wild side if you want to travel in style. Featuring heavy-duty polyester and PVC backing, this luggage set comes with a 22" rolling duffel bag.

$80$58
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
Amazon
SHOWKOO Luggage Set

This exclusive Prime deal is 20% off its list price. The luggage set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.

$190$136
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright 2 Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag. 

$80$39

Best Prime Day Duffel and Weekender Bag Deals 

Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Amazon
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port

A Prime Day exclusive deal: handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag makes this the ultimate gym bag or weekender.

$50$31
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag

In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.

$175$125
MATEIN Carry on Backpack
MATEIN Carry on Backpack
Amazon
MATEIN Carry on Backpack

Perfect for maximizing personal item space on an airplane, this carry-on backpack has separate laptop and shoe compartments to help stay organized and secure.

$43$34
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
Amazon
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.

$40$33
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.

$40$22
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel
Amazon
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel

Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes with this exclusive Prime Day deal.

$80$64

Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals 

Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
Amazon
Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag

Traveling to large cities this summer? This Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal features anti-theft design, so your belongings stay secure.

$66$39
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
Amazon
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

This Amazon Prime Day deal is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.

$29$18
Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Amazon
Anker Portable Charger

The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.

$22$15
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
Amazon
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$30$17
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors. 

$200$115
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags
Amazon
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags

If you're a chronic over-packer, trying to fit a week's worth of clothing into a carry-on, and want to avoid bag fees, compress your clothes even further with vacuum-sealable bags.

$17$16
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$34$24
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Amazon
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag

This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use. 

$56$22
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With over 69,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby. 

$20$10

