If there's anyone we trust to give us fitness advice, it's the God of Thunder himself: Chris Hemsworth. The Marvel actor, whose famous physique speaks for itself, naturally launched his own fitness app and workout program in 2022. Centr is a digital fitness and wellness platform that gives members access to Chris and his team of experts to train, eat, and live healthier lives.

During Walmart's Black Friday Deals event, you can get nearly 50% off Hemsworth's full set of workout equipment. The Centr Fitness Essentials kit is on sale for $79 and includes a 3-month subscription to Centr.

Featuring five resistance bands, 3 fabric loop bands, an exercise mat, protein shake bottle, handles, straps, door anchors, and a travel bag, this Walmart Black Friday deal has everything you need to train your body, mind, and reach your fitness goals this winter.

"Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves," said Hemsworth in a press release. "No matter your starting point, this is about living healthier and happier for the long term-and there's no better time to get going than today." The Fitness Essentials Kit is Centr's first product and gives you access to over 2,000 workouts, customized fitness programs, more than 1,000 quick and healthy recipes, nutrition advice, and even guided meditations.

For even more ways to improve your at-home workout setup, we've rounded up more of the best Walmart Black Friday fitness deals. From folding treadmills to adjustable dumbbells, you can get a complete workout right in your own home without breaking the bank.

