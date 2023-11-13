Walmart's Black Friday deals are live and include Chris Hemsworth's fitness essentials kit to unlock your healthiest, happiest self.
If there's anyone we trust to give us fitness advice, it's the God of Thunder himself: Chris Hemsworth. The Marvel actor, whose famous physique speaks for itself, naturally launched his own fitness app and workout program in 2022. Centr is a digital fitness and wellness platform that gives members access to Chris and his team of experts to train, eat, and live healthier lives.
During Walmart's Black Friday Deals event, you can get nearly 50% off Hemsworth's full set of workout equipment. The Centr Fitness Essentials kit is on sale for $79 and includes a 3-month subscription to Centr.
Centr Fitness Essentials Kit Home Workout Equipment
Train like a superhero with a complete set of Chris Hemsworth's at-home workout gear.
Featuring five resistance bands, 3 fabric loop bands, an exercise mat, protein shake bottle, handles, straps, door anchors, and a travel bag, this Walmart Black Friday deal has everything you need to train your body, mind, and reach your fitness goals this winter.
"Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves," said Hemsworth in a press release. "No matter your starting point, this is about living healthier and happier for the long term-and there's no better time to get going than today." The Fitness Essentials Kit is Centr's first product and gives you access to over 2,000 workouts, customized fitness programs, more than 1,000 quick and healthy recipes, nutrition advice, and even guided meditations.
For even more ways to improve your at-home workout setup, we've rounded up more of the best Walmart Black Friday fitness deals. From folding treadmills to adjustable dumbbells, you can get a complete workout right in your own home without breaking the bank.
Echelon Stride Sport Auto-Fold Compact Treadmill
Designed for easy storage and convenience, the Echelon Stride Sport features impact-absorbing rubber for optimal performance as you challenge yourself with speeds up to 10 mph and 12 incline levels.
Echelon Smart Fitness Bike
The Echelon EX5 boasts everything you need for effective cycling workouts. Among the best features are its 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, an easy-grip indexing knob and a 180° rotating mounted console, enabling you to take your workouts beyond the bike.
Vibespark Under Desk Elliptical
A perfect desk exercise, this under desk elliptical is designed to be low to no impact on joints, so you don't even realize you're working out during the work day.
FitRx Vibrating Massage Roller
On sale for just $10, the FitRx Vibrating Roller is a compact, quiet and powerful full-body recovery tool for your neck, shoulders, back and legs.
Upgo Adjustable Dumbbells
With this free weight set, you get get a pair of dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and push-up stands for a wide range of exercises including bench presses, squats and more.
