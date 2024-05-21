Shop
The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart's Memorial Day Sale: Get Up to $1,030 Off Electric Bicycles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:46 PM PDT, May 21, 2024

Walmart is offering up to $1,030 off electric bikes to help get you cruising this spring.

From daily commutes to running errands and getting around campus, electric bikes are becoming more and more popular. While e-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, many of the best models can be expensive. If you've been wanting an e-bike, now's your best chance to score one without breaking the bank. Walmart is rolling out major Memorial Day deals on electric bikes

Right now, you can save up to $1,030 on top-rated electric bikes at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. E-bikes are loved for their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. Top brands like Gocio and Colorway are included in these Walmart deals to make going the distance a whole lot easier.

Biking weather has arrived. Whether you want to save money on gas and enjoy some fresh air, or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to get around town, shop the best Memorial Day e-bike deals below.

Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart's Memorial Day Sale

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System
Walmart

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Gocio's 26" electric mountain bike has a light aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor and a 48V 7.8Ah capacity battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable.

$900 $500

Shop Now

TotGuard Electric Bike for Adults

TotGuard Electric Bike for Adults
Walmart

TotGuard Electric Bike for Adults

This electric bike is designed with a high-speed 350W motor and Shimano 21-speed transmission system to ensure a smooth ride. Plus, you can choose from four working modes: Throttle Ebike, Assisted Bicycle, Normal Bike and Booster Mode.

$1,500 $470

Shop Now

Vivi Electric Bike 26'' Folding Electric Mountain Bike

Vivi Electric Bike 26'' Folding Electric Mountain Bike
Walmart

Vivi Electric Bike 26'' Folding Electric Mountain Bike

Whether you're gearing up for your daily commute or a day of biking in the mountains, this electric folding bike excels on hills, gravel, city streets and side streets.

$1,000 $500

Shop Now

Gocio 500W Electric Bike

Gocio 500W Electric Bike
Walmart

Gocio 500W Electric Bike

This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly.

$1,000 $514

Shop Now

ANCHEER Gladiator 500W 26" Electric Bike for Adults

ANCHEER Gladiator 500W 26" Electric Bike for Adults
Walmart

ANCHEER Gladiator 500W 26" Electric Bike for Adults

The ANCHEER Gladiator 500W 26" Electric Bike features an ABS 5-SPEED color screen LCD display, allowing you to easily monitor battery, mileage, voltage, speed and more while you're on the move.

$1,500 $550

Shop Now

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike
Walmart

Colorway 500W 26" Electric Bike

The Colorway electric bike is equipped with a powerful and stable 500W motor that delivers reliable and consistent power for your daily rides. For long-distance travel and daily commutes, there are 3 modes: Accelerator Mode, Pedal Assist Mode, and Classic Pedal Mode.

$1,000 $610

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

