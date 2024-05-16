Sometimes the best way to live a healthier life is by making small changes that you can actually keep up with.

If you work from home or are especially busy, you likely want a way to work on your fitness by multitasking, or at least not using a whole lot of extra time or brain power. Luckily, some items can be added virtually seamlessly to your daily life that can help you get those extra steps or that boost of weight training without much mental strain.

These genius wellness buys include under-desk treadmills and ellipticals, weighted vests, wrist and ankle weights, fitness trackers and more.

You don't have to spend a fortune to push up your fitness level. Much of the workout gear below is affordable, or you can splurge on fitness trackers if you prefer a data-based approach. Below, pick up workout gear that's simple to add to your daily life from brands like Bala, Apple, Oura and more.

Bala Bangles Bala Bala Bangles Put these weights around your wrists and ankles while walking around the house, or add them to your workout for an added challenge. They come in different colors and weights. $55 Shop Now

Omorpho G-Vest Omorpho Omorpho G-Vest Pad around the house in this 5-lb weighted vest, or wear it on a quick run. $279 Shop Now

Oura Ring Goop Oura Ring Swap out your standard health and fitness tracker for this sleek alternative that tracks your movement. It blends right in with your jewelry. $299 Shop Now