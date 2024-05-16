Fitness that fits into your schedule is easier than it might seem with this workout equipment.
Sometimes the best way to live a healthier life is by making small changes that you can actually keep up with.
If you work from home or are especially busy, you likely want a way to work on your fitness by multitasking, or at least not using a whole lot of extra time or brain power. Luckily, some items can be added virtually seamlessly to your daily life that can help you get those extra steps or that boost of weight training without much mental strain.
These genius wellness buys include under-desk treadmills and ellipticals, weighted vests, wrist and ankle weights, fitness trackers and more.
You don't have to spend a fortune to push up your fitness level. Much of the workout gear below is affordable, or you can splurge on fitness trackers if you prefer a data-based approach. Below, pick up workout gear that's simple to add to your daily life from brands like Bala, Apple, Oura and more.
Bala Bangles
Put these weights around your wrists and ankles while walking around the house, or add them to your workout for an added challenge. They come in different colors and weights.
Omorpho G-Vest
Pad around the house in this 5-lb weighted vest, or wear it on a quick run.
Cubii GO
You don't even have to stand up to use this under-desk elliptical.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) with Pink Aluminum Case and Sport Band
Get a grasp on how much you're moving with the help of an Apple Watch. It tracks your steps, workout performance and more. This one even has a sport band that won't absorb sweat.
Oura Ring
Swap out your standard health and fitness tracker for this sleek alternative that tracks your movement. It blends right in with your jewelry.
Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill
This walking pad allows you to work up a sweat without having to leave your keyboard. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
YDZJY Walking Pad, Under Desk Treadmill
Looking for an easy way to get in some extra steps while you WFH? This walking pad has a quiet motor and portable design.
Blogilates Booty Resistance Bands (2-Pack)
Easily increase the difficulty level of your workout by adding in a resistance band. These from Blogilates are super cute. One offers light resistance and the other offers medium.
lululemon Double Roller
Help ease back pain and boost workout recovery with these at-home foam rollers.
Blogilates Resistance Bands (3-Pack)
Add some resistance to your at-home workout with these affordable bands that have handles.