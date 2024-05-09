The Nike Spring Sale is dropping major deals on best-selling sneakers and activewear.
Though we can't promise that new workout attire will directly lead to reaching your fitness goals, they will certainly inspire your boost to keep you on track. With the onset of warmer weather, Nike just extended its huge Spring Sale with discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling activewear. Now through Thursday, May 16, Nike is offering up to 50% off thousands of styles.
During the Nike sale, you can score discounts on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more spring-ready apparel. From fresh sneakers that will reignite your passion for running to cozy activewear for walks, Nike's Spring Sale has slashed prices on best-selling items to instantly elevate your spring workout wardrobe and ensure you're well-prepared for any activity this season.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the pages upon pages of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From the trendy Giannis Freak 5 sneakers to top-rated ultra high waisted shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Spring Sale.
Giannis Freak 5 (Team) Basketball Shoes
Stacked with stunning speed for super-quick first steps and with a variety of colors, the Giannis Freak 5 sneakers are must-haves.
Nike Sportswear Women's Velour Polo
Combining the clean look of a polo with the broken-in feeling for your favorite sweatshirt, this top makes a bold statement for any occasion.
Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Ribbed Sports Bra
The Alate All U bra gives you a gentle hold with plenty of freedom that's great for low-impact workouts or all-day comfort.
Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes
The Nike Free RN 2018 delivers an even more adaptive fit than before.
Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
Get your steps in in these women's Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes.
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Save big on this retro '80s men's icon.
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
These shorts with built-in panties take you from running errands to HIIT class.
Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes
This iconic '80s style is revamped and ready for your next basketball game.
Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Slip on a pair of these running shoes and experience the superior comfort and support that Nike sneakers were designed to provide. This stylish footwear absorbs any excess moisture while creating a lightweight, breathable atmosphere for your feet.
Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes
From its stretchy, foot-hugging fabric to its sporty, supportive heel cage, the Huarache Craft remasters all the best qualities of the iconic shoe.
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes
With its supportive and springy feel, the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 keeps you going over rocky terrain while still providing a smooth step.
Nike Indy Plunge Cutout Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
This plunging sports bra combines minimal coverage with a secure fit to give you a bold-yet-contained feeling so you can navigate whatever your workout — and the rest of your day — throws your way.