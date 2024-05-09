Shop
Sales & Deals

Nike's Spring Sale Just Got Extended: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers and Activewear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike Running
Nike
By Carolin Lehmann and Sydney Sweetwood
Updated: 12:39 PM PDT, May 9, 2024

The Nike Spring Sale is dropping major deals on best-selling sneakers and activewear.

Though we can't promise that new workout attire will directly lead to reaching your fitness goals, they will certainly inspire your boost to keep you on track. With the onset of warmer weather, Nike just extended its huge Spring Sale with discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling activewear. Now through Thursday, May 16, Nike is offering up to 50% off thousands of styles. 

Shop the Nike Spring Sale

During the Nike sale, you can score discounts on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more spring-ready apparel. From fresh sneakers that will reignite your passion for running to cozy activewear for walks, Nike's Spring Sale has slashed prices on best-selling items to instantly elevate your spring workout wardrobe and ensure you're well-prepared for any activity this season.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the pages upon pages of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From the trendy Giannis Freak 5 sneakers to top-rated ultra high waisted shorts, shop our top picks from the Nike Spring Sale.

Giannis Freak 5 (Team) Basketball Shoes

Giannis Freak 5 (Team) Basketball Shoes
Nike

Giannis Freak 5 (Team) Basketball Shoes

Stacked with stunning speed for super-quick first steps and with a variety of colors, the Giannis Freak 5 sneakers are must-haves.

$150 $70

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Women's Velour Polo

Nike Sportswear Women's Velour Polo
Nike

Nike Sportswear Women's Velour Polo

Combining the clean look of a polo with the broken-in feeling for your favorite sweatshirt, this top makes a bold statement for any occasion.

$90 $54

Shop Now

Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Ribbed Sports Bra

Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Ribbed Sports Bra
Nike

Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Ribbed Sports Bra

The Alate All U bra gives you a gentle hold with plenty of freedom that's great for low-impact workouts or all-day comfort.

$40 $31

Shop Now

Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes

The Nike Free RN 2018 delivers an even more adaptive fit than before.

$100 $81

Shop Now

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

Get your steps in in these women's Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes.

$130 $112

Shop Now

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Nike

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Save big on this retro '80s men's icon.

$115 $92

Shop Now

Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts

Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
Nike

Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts

These shorts with built-in panties take you from running errands to HIIT class.

$45 $34

Shop Now

Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes
Nike

Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes

This iconic '80s style is revamped and ready for your next basketball game.

$94 $100

with code spring

Shop Now

Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free RN 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Slip on a pair of these running shoes and experience the superior comfort and support that Nike sneakers were designed to provide. This stylish footwear absorbs any excess moisture while creating a lightweight, breathable atmosphere for your feet. 

$100 $81

Shop Now

Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes

Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes

From its stretchy, foot-hugging fabric to its sporty, supportive heel cage, the Huarache Craft remasters all the best qualities of the iconic shoe.

$130 $99

with code spring

Shop Now

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes

With its supportive and springy feel, the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 keeps you going over rocky terrain while still providing a smooth step. 

$140 $120

with code spring

Shop Now

Nike Indy Plunge Cutout Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra

Nike Indy Plunge Cutout Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike

Nike Indy Plunge Cutout Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra

This plunging sports bra combines minimal coverage with a secure fit to give you a bold-yet-contained feeling so you can navigate whatever your workout — and the rest of your day — throws your way. 

$48 $32

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:  

Nike Gift Ideas 2024 Grads Will Love

Gifts

Nike Gift Ideas 2024 Grads Will Love

16 Best College Graduation Gifts Grads Will Actually Use

Shopping

16 Best College Graduation Gifts Grads Will Actually Use

Essential Sneakers Every Sneakerhead Should Have in Their Collection

Style

Essential Sneakers Every Sneakerhead Should Have in Their Collection

Diane von Fürstenberg for Target Is Here: Shop Our Top Fashion Picks

Style

Diane von Fürstenberg for Target Is Here: Shop Our Top Fashion Picks

15 Best Deals on Skechers Shoes to Shop at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

15 Best Deals on Skechers Shoes to Shop at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Style

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring 2024

Best Lists

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring 2024

The Best Running Shoes for Men

Best Lists

The Best Running Shoes for Men

Tags:

Latest News