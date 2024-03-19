Sales & Deals

Lululemon Added New Styles to Their 'We Made Too Much' Section — Shop the Best Finds for Spring

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
lululemon
lululemon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:32 PM PDT, March 19, 2024

From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.

In case you didn't know already, the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to find hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles at a fraction of the price. Whether you're wearing their pieces to work out or run errands, lululemon's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.

The start of the spring season means it's time for new workout gear, and fortunately, lululemon just restocked 'We Made Too Much'. From best-selling leggings and running shorts to the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and so much more, you can revamp your athleisure go-to's without breaking the bank.

Shop the Best lululemon Finds

Now's your chance to snag some huge scores at lululemon that are not just gym staples, but are also irresistible go-to's for everyday wear. Because the brand's popular activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are silky smooth and lightweight, the best pieces can be pricey. That's why these spring finds at lululemon are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your everyday wardrobe.

When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine this spring, fresh and comfortable activewear never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include tennis skirts, running shorts and buttery soft Align leggings. Below, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon Finds for Women

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
lululemon

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt

Rule the court in this tennis skirt with built-in shorts that deliver distraction-free coverage.

$88 $69

Shop Now

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
lululemon

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme

These mid-rise, tapered trousers feature classic tailoring and four-way stretch Luxtreme fabric for a sleek look and feel.

$128 $59

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148 $69

Shop Now

License to Train Classic-Fit T-Shirt

License to Train Classic-Fit T-Shirt
lululemon

License to Train Classic-Fit T-Shirt

This soft, classic-fit top gives you room to move so you can keep the reps coming.

$68 $49

Shop Now

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Made from a peach-fuzz soft version of lululemon's Nulu fabric, this square-neck bodysuit elevates your everyday look in complete comfort.

$68 $49

Shop Now

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Long

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Long
lululemon

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Long

Designed for tennis and running, this skirt features a secure ball pocket along with drop-in pockets on the short liner to stash your belongings. 

$78 $59

Shop Now

Best lululemon Finds for Men

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket
lululemon

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket

This wardrobe staple blends cottony-soft fabric with abrasion-resistant and anti-stink technologies for a classic tee that’ll last.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Warp Light Packable Jacket

Warp Light Packable Jacket
lululemon

Warp Light Packable Jacket

Take your workout outdoors in this jacket with panels of technical mesh fabric for that breezy feeling on sweaty skin.

$148 $89

Shop Now

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"
lululemon

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

Designed for training, these lightweight and sweat-wicking shorts provide maximum comfort.

$68 $39

Shop Now

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

This relaxed-fit training top is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.

$88 $44

Shop Now

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant
lululemon

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

These joggers use spacer construction to create a warm, lofty fabric that feels soft and has a slightly structured look.

$128 $89

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Under Armour Spring Sale: Save 25% on Workout Clothes and Shoes

Sales & Deals

Under Armour Spring Sale: Save 25% on Workout Clothes and Shoes

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

Best Lists

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Cutest Workout Set You Can Shop Now

Style

Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Cutest Workout Set You Can Shop Now

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

Style

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Best Lists

The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Tags:

Latest News