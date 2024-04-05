Style

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in New Colors for Spring — Shop Styles As Low As $29

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Belt Bag
lululemon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:51 AM PDT, April 5, 2024

lululemon just released new belt bag colors for spring 2024, and we're scooping them up before they go out of stock.

Spring is officially underway and lululemon's new arrivals are buzzing for the new season. Amongst the latest drop is the best-selling Everywhere Belt Bag in fresh pastel hues that are perfect for carrying your essentials during spring workouts, running errands or to style with any outfit.

Made of a water-repellant fabric, this unisex accessory keep you hands free and has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for carrying everything you need while you're on-the-go. As the name might suggest, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment — and it's easy to see why.

The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile — with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

Available now in 14 vibrant colors, the cult-favorite belt bag has become quite the ultimate wardrobe staple. Don't miss out on the fan-favorite accessory, offered in the perfect spring shades and some styles as low as $29.

Mini Belt Bag

Mini Belt Bag
lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

$38 $29

Shop Now

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop

$38 $29

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Coral Kiss

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Coral Kiss
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Coral Kiss

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Windmill

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Windmill
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Windmill

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Flush Pink

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Flush Pink
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Flush Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Paradise Green

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Paradise Green
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Paradise Green

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Sakura Pink

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Sakura Pink
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Sakura Pink

If you're looking for a little more room, lululemon also has a larger version of the Everywhere Belt Bag. Hold your phone, keys, wallet, plus a little extra in the Everywhere Belt Bag with an added liter for all your essentials. The large belt bags are also in stock in 14 different colors right now.

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L
lululemon

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L

$48 $29

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds to Shop Now

The Best Spring Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon: Shop Leggings, Biker Shorts, Sports Bras and More

Style

The Best Spring Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon: Shop Leggings, Biker Shorts, Sports Bras and More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off Right Now

Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings With More Than 36,000 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $23 Now

Sales & Deals

Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings With More Than 36,000 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $23 Now

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Shop lululemon’s Brand New Cityverse Sneaker for Men and Women

Style

Shop lululemon’s Brand New Cityverse Sneaker for Men and Women

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear in 2024

Best Lists

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear in 2024

lululemon's Everywhere Fleece Belt Bags Are as Low as $29 for Winter

Sales & Deals

lululemon's Everywhere Fleece Belt Bags Are as Low as $29 for Winter

The 10 Best Things to Buy With Your lululemon Gift Card

The 10 Best Things to Buy With Your lululemon Gift Card

The Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Spring

The Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

Shop

The Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

Tags:

Latest News