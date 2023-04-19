The belt back (AKA fanny pack) trend shows no sign of slowing — which is good, because belt bags are hands-free, convenient and impossible to leave in an Uber or Lyft (you know, because they’re attached to you). On top of those perks — and despite the dated visual that the name fanny pack might bring — there are some super stylish options on the market these days. Everyone from Kate Hudson and Tia Mowry to Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing one recently, and they're about to become a staple in your spring wardrobe.

Having a bag slung over your hips feels kind of retro, but the latest fanny packs (now with their hip new belt bag moniker) look dang good and come in all different shapes and sizes — meaning there's a perfect one for your hike, fitness class, day trip to the city or even your fancy party.

One of the most popular styles at the moment is the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. Their sleek, sporty appearance, convenient pockets and waterproof exterior has made them one of the most sought-after bags — it was nearly impossible to get your hands on one around the holidays. And at under $40, you might as well grab multiple colors while they're still in stock.

Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can order now and have on your waist in no time, whether you’re headed out on a run or to a Taylor Swift concert. Discover the best belt bags, ahead.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag lululemon lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag This small belt bag can hold your keys, wallet and phone nearby when you're on the move. It can be worn around the waist or across your chest depending on what you need. $38 Shop Now

Herschel Fourteen Belt Bag Herschel Herschel Fourteen Belt Bag This affordable, whimsical Herschel fanny pack comes in tons of colors and patterns and is ideal for day treks through the city or in the woods on a quick weekend getaway. $30 Shop Now

