Shop
Style

lululemon Has New Versions of the Viral Everywhere Belt Bag Out Now: Shop the Brand’s New Crossbody Bags

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Everywhere Crossbody Bag 2L Metal Hardware
lululemon
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:27 PM PDT, June 18, 2024

Enter: The lululemon Everywhere Crossbody Bag and Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag for all of your summer adventures.

If you're obsessed with lululemon's viral belt bag like we are, and especially if you like to wear it crossbody, lululemon has a surprise for you: the new Everywhere Crossbody Bag. It's like the beloved Everywhere Belt Bag but specifically designed for crossbody wear. As if that wasn't enough, there's a new Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag, too.

These unisex bags come in a variety of colors and are ideal for all of your summer adventures. If you're traveling, belt bags are a great option for deterring pickpockets.

These new crossbody bags offer more room than the Everywhere Belt Bag and feature outside (plus inside) pockets. If you want to remove their straps, you could even use them as toiletry bags for travel. 

Shop the new Everywhere Crossbody Bag and Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag below. Or, if you still prefer the classic Everywhere Belt Bag, check it out in its new clear and on-trend butter-yellow colorways. 

lululemon Everywhere Crossbody Bag

lululemon Everywhere Crossbody Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Crossbody Bag

This 2-liter capacity bag with metal hardware comes in a water-repellent fabric. 

lululemon Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag

lululemon Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag
lululemon

lululemon Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag

You'll be extra organized with this 2.5-liter capacity crossbody with extra pockets.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The lululemon Align Dress Just Got Restocked in Summer-Ready Colors

Style

The lululemon Align Dress Just Got Restocked in Summer-Ready Colors

The Best Biker Shorts for Women: Shop Nike, lululemon and More

Style

The Best Biker Shorts for Women: Shop Nike, lululemon and More

lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

Style

lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

lululemon’s Best-Selling Belt Bag Now Comes in the Color of Summer

Style

lululemon’s Best-Selling Belt Bag Now Comes in the Color of Summer

Tags: