If you're obsessed with lululemon's viral belt bag like we are, and especially if you like to wear it crossbody, lululemon has a surprise for you: the new Everywhere Crossbody Bag. It's like the beloved Everywhere Belt Bag but specifically designed for crossbody wear. As if that wasn't enough, there's a new Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag, too.

These unisex bags come in a variety of colors and are ideal for all of your summer adventures. If you're traveling, belt bags are a great option for deterring pickpockets.

These new crossbody bags offer more room than the Everywhere Belt Bag and feature outside (plus inside) pockets. If you want to remove their straps, you could even use them as toiletry bags for travel.

Shop the new Everywhere Crossbody Bag and Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag below. Or, if you still prefer the classic Everywhere Belt Bag, check it out in its new clear and on-trend butter-yellow colorways.

Sign Up for More Great Fashion Inspiration! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up