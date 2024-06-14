Just in time for summer, lululemon has fully stocked the well-loved, lightweight Align dress in all the pretty summer shades.

Made with the same fabric as the celebrity-loved Align leggings, the sleeveless Align dress is designed for yoga and casual wear. It’s a one-piece with a secret — it has shorts underneath, so you don’t have to worry about accidental overexposure. Just add your favorite Everywhere Belt Bag, and you're off.

Lululemon says the fabric is so buttery and soft that it feels weightless, and many reviews concur. It’s got a built-in shelf bra for support and an open-back waistband to make bathroom breaks a breeze (if you're curious). The four-way stretch fabric and wearer-friendly design make it perfect for any summer sport, from tennis to hiking.

This dress went viral in 2023, and tons of TikTokers are still raving about how much they love it, saying they have snatched up several colors. It’s one of the few items trending so hard that the hashtags break out the sizes for a variety of body types. It's available in sizes 2 to 20.

Our favorite style change-up is to pair it with lululemon’s Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer for that on-trend dressed-up athletic wear look. We’re all looking to get a little more out of our wardrobes, and one piece that can do so much is a smart investment. Scroll on to shop the Align dress in otherr trending colors along with other lululemon favorites to complete your look.

Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer lululemon Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer Leave it to lululemon to make a summer-ready twill blazer that's the ultimate style upgrade for the Align dress, crop top or leggings. It also matches jeans and any 'fit you see fit.

$198 Shop Now

