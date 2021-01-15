'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic
Can't stop thinking about Bridgerton? We can't blame you. The Gossip Girl-esque period piece set in Regency-era London has no shortage of drama, romance and jaw-dropping fashion.
The Netflix series, adapted from Julia Quinn's novels, has us gawking at the stunning ensembles, designed by Ellen Mirojnick. The costume designer explained to ET how she interpreted 1800s fashion for the modern screen.
"What we wanted to do was reinvent a particular way in which you look at the Regency period... because this isn't historically correct, but it is an interpretation of the Regency period. And we wanted so much for it to be beautiful, aspirational and absolutely appealing to a modern audience," Mirojnick said.
Mirojnick created a whopping 6,300 full looks for the series. Although we don't have a ball to go to any time soon, we can emulate the style particularly with frocks that say Regency chic. Think empire waist, puffed sleeves and square necklines. We've also found fancy tops and accessories to level up your Bridgerton-inspired look.
The series got a stamp of approval from real-life royal Sarah Ferguson, who told Variety she watched the binge-worthy show more than once.
“I adored it and have actually watched it twice. The costumes are beautiful. It seems to have come out at the right time to offer people a bit of escapism from this dreadful pandemic and this diabolical war we are in against a virus. ‘Bridgerton’ has been able to open up a lot of color in people’s hearts and it took people on a journey," the Duchess of York told the magazine.
Shop ET Style's selection of similar Bridgerton dresses and other fashion items inspired by the series to wear in 2021.
