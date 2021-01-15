Fashion

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

By Amy Lee‍
Bridgerton
Netflix

Can't stop thinking about Bridgerton? We can't blame you. The Gossip Girl-esque period piece set in Regency-era London has no shortage of drama, romance and jaw-dropping fashion. 

The Netflix series, adapted from Julia Quinn's novels, has us gawking at the stunning ensembles, designed by Ellen Mirojnick. The costume designer explained to ET how she interpreted 1800s fashion for the modern screen.

"What we wanted to do was reinvent a particular way in which you look at the Regency period... because this isn't historically correct, but it is an interpretation of the Regency period. And we wanted so much for it to be beautiful, aspirational and absolutely appealing to a modern audience," Mirojnick said. 

Mirojnick created a whopping 6,300 full looks for the series. Although we don't have a ball to go to any time soon, we can emulate the style particularly with frocks that say Regency chic. Think empire waist, puffed sleeves and square necklines. We've also found fancy tops and accessories to level up your Bridgerton-inspired look. 

The series got a stamp of approval from real-life royal Sarah Ferguson, who told Variety she watched the binge-worthy show more than once.

“I adored it and have actually watched it twice. The costumes are beautiful. It seems to have come out at the right time to offer people a bit of escapism from this dreadful pandemic and this diabolical war we are in against a virus. ‘Bridgerton’ has been able to open up a lot of color in people’s hearts and it took people on a journey," the Duchess of York told the magazine. 

Shop ET Style's selection of similar Bridgerton dresses and other fashion items inspired by the series to wear in 2021. 

Violet Mini Dress
Free People
free people violet dress
Free People
Violet Mini Dress
Free People
The empire waist, square neckline, puffed sleeves and blue hue make this Free People mini dress so Daphne Bridgerton. 
Two Good Two-Tone Mini Dress
Kiss The Sky
Kiss The Sky Two Good Two-Tone Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Two Good Two-Tone Mini Dress
Kiss The Sky
Feminine floral patterns were seen throughout the series. We love the combination of two prints on this number by Kiss the Sky with blouson sleeves and ruffle trim. 
Bette Tie-Detail Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand Bette Tie-Detail Midi Dress
Bloomingdale's
Bette Tie-Detail Midi Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Act fact to get 70% off on this Faithfull the Brand midi at Bloomingdale's. 
REGULARLY $189
Eco Cotton Square Neck Smock Dress in Yellow
& Other Stories
& Other Stories Eco Cotton Square Neck Smock Dress in Yellow
ASOS
Eco Cotton Square Neck Smock Dress in Yellow
& Other Stories
Garden party dress but make it Regency. 
REGULARLY $172
Square Neck Maxi With Full Sleeve
Eloquii
Eloquii Square Neck Maxi With Full Sleeve
Eloquii
Square Neck Maxi With Full Sleeve
Eloquii
Use the code STOCKUP to get 40% off this gorgeous Eloquii maxi. 
REGULARLY $124.95
Red Diamante Trim Square Neck Smock Dress
Missguided
Missguided red diamante trim square neck smock dress
Missguided
Red Diamante Trim Square Neck Smock Dress
Missguided
The diamante adornment in combination with the rich ruby hue confirms this fancy dress is fit for a ball. 
REGULARLY $78
Puffed-Sleeved Dress
H&M
H&M Puffed-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Puffed-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Score this satin-like mini with puffed short sleeves and draped bust for under $10 at H&M. 
REGULARLY $17.99
Square Neck Poet Sleeve Gathered Dress
Susana Monaco
Susana Monaco Square Neck Poet Sleeve Gathered Dress
Revolve
Square Neck Poet Sleeve Gathered Dress
Susana Monaco
The gathered detail makes this Susana Monaco design utterly romantic. 
Luce Dress
Reformation
Reformation Luce Dress
Reformation
Luce Dress
Reformation
There's something regal about this Reformation piece thanks to its dramatic shoulders, fitted bodice and full skirt. 
Square Neck Sweater with Puff Shoulders
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Square Neck Sweater with Puff Shoulders
Nasty Gal
Square Neck Sweater with Puff Shoulders
Nasty Gal
This adorable long-sleeve sweater from Nasty Gal will dress up any pair of denim. 
REGULARLY $45
Puff Sleeve Bodysuit
ASTR The Label
ASTR The Label Puff Sleeve Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Puff Sleeve Bodysuit
ASTR The Label
An ASTR The Label bodysuit featuring delicate sheer puff sleeves. 
Rhinestone Studded Headband
Express
Express Rhinestone Studded Headband
Express
Rhinestone Studded Headband
Express
When a tiara isn't practical, an embellished headband will do.
REGULARLY $58
Supernova Necklace
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Supernova Necklace
BaubleBar
Supernova Necklace
BaubleBar
A glamorous necklace from BaubleBar that's over-the-top perfect. Use the code EXTRA20 to get 20% off the sale price. 
REGULARLY $68
Synthetic Pearl Top-Handle Metal Bucket Bag
Boutique De FGG
Amazon Synthetic Pearl Top-Handle Metal Bucket Bag
Amazon
Synthetic Pearl Top-Handle Metal Bucket Bag
Boutique De FGG
A decadent bag to reserve for a special evening. 
REGULARLY $45.99

