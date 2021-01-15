'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

Can't stop thinking about Bridgerton? We can't blame you. The Gossip Girl-esque period piece set in Regency-era London has no shortage of drama, romance and jaw-dropping fashion.

The Netflix series, adapted from Julia Quinn's novels, has us gawking at the stunning ensembles, designed by Ellen Mirojnick. The costume designer explained to ET how she interpreted 1800s fashion for the modern screen.

"What we wanted to do was reinvent a particular way in which you look at the Regency period... because this isn't historically correct, but it is an interpretation of the Regency period. And we wanted so much for it to be beautiful, aspirational and absolutely appealing to a modern audience," Mirojnick said.

Mirojnick created a whopping 6,300 full looks for the series. Although we don't have a ball to go to any time soon, we can emulate the style particularly with frocks that say Regency chic. Think empire waist, puffed sleeves and square necklines. We've also found fancy tops and accessories to level up your Bridgerton-inspired look.

The series got a stamp of approval from real-life royal Sarah Ferguson, who told Variety she watched the binge-worthy show more than once.

“I adored it and have actually watched it twice. The costumes are beautiful. It seems to have come out at the right time to offer people a bit of escapism from this dreadful pandemic and this diabolical war we are in against a virus. ‘Bridgerton’ has been able to open up a lot of color in people’s hearts and it took people on a journey," the Duchess of York told the magazine.

Shop ET Style's selection of similar Bridgerton dresses and other fashion items inspired by the series to wear in 2021.

Violet Mini Dress Free People Free People Violet Mini Dress Free People The empire waist, square neckline, puffed sleeves and blue hue make this Free People mini dress so Daphne Bridgerton. $108 at Free People

Two Good Two-Tone Mini Dress Kiss The Sky Urban Outfitters Two Good Two-Tone Mini Dress Kiss The Sky Feminine floral patterns were seen throughout the series. We love the combination of two prints on this number by Kiss the Sky with blouson sleeves and ruffle trim. $55 at Urban Outfitters

Bette Tie-Detail Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand Bloomingdale's Bette Tie-Detail Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand Act fact to get 70% off on this Faithfull the Brand midi at Bloomingdale's. REGULARLY $189 $56.70 at Bloomingdale's

Square Neck Maxi With Full Sleeve Eloquii Eloquii Square Neck Maxi With Full Sleeve Eloquii Use the code STOCKUP to get 40% off this gorgeous Eloquii maxi. REGULARLY $124.95 $74.97 at Eloquii

Red Diamante Trim Square Neck Smock Dress Missguided Missguided Red Diamante Trim Square Neck Smock Dress Missguided The diamante adornment in combination with the rich ruby hue confirms this fancy dress is fit for a ball. REGULARLY $78 $47 at Missguided

Puffed-Sleeved Dress H&M H&M Puffed-Sleeved Dress H&M Score this satin-like mini with puffed short sleeves and draped bust for under $10 at H&M. REGULARLY $17.99 $9.34 at H&M

Square Neck Poet Sleeve Gathered Dress Susana Monaco Revolve Square Neck Poet Sleeve Gathered Dress Susana Monaco The gathered detail makes this Susana Monaco design utterly romantic. $178 at Revolve

Luce Dress Reformation Reformation Luce Dress Reformation There's something regal about this Reformation piece thanks to its dramatic shoulders, fitted bodice and full skirt. $248 at Reformation

Square Neck Sweater with Puff Shoulders Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Square Neck Sweater with Puff Shoulders Nasty Gal This adorable long-sleeve sweater from Nasty Gal will dress up any pair of denim. REGULARLY $45 $18 at Nasty Gal

Puff Sleeve Bodysuit ASTR The Label Nordstrom Puff Sleeve Bodysuit ASTR The Label An ASTR The Label bodysuit featuring delicate sheer puff sleeves. $78 at Nordstrom

Rhinestone Studded Headband Express Express Rhinestone Studded Headband Express When a tiara isn't practical, an embellished headband will do. REGULARLY $58 $43.50 at Express

Supernova Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Supernova Necklace BaubleBar A glamorous necklace from BaubleBar that's over-the-top perfect. Use the code EXTRA20 to get 20% off the sale price. REGULARLY $68 $32 at BaubleBar

Synthetic Pearl Top-Handle Metal Bucket Bag Boutique De FGG Amazon Synthetic Pearl Top-Handle Metal Bucket Bag Boutique De FGG A decadent bag to reserve for a special evening. REGULARLY $45.99 $33.29 at Amazon

